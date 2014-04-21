Enhance Your AES 136th International Convention Experience with Free “AES Mobile Convention – AES Berlin 2014” Mobile App

— App for handheld devices provides helpful tools for navigating this weeks 136th AES Convention —



New York, NY, April 21, 2014 — The schedule of events and exhibitors at 136th Audio Engineering Society International Convention, being held in Berlin, Germany, on April 26 – 29, 2014, at the Estrel Hotel and Convention Center, is just around the corner, and the free “AES Mobile Convention – AES Berlin 2014” app is here to help attendees make the most of their convention experience.



Available for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch) as well as Android devices, the app provides the following tools to enhance your event experience:



The Dashboard keeps you organized with up-to-the-minute Exhibitor, Speaker and Event information

My Schedule organizes your schedule with one click

Alerts allow you to receive important real-time communications from the AES

Keep up with industry news on LinkedIn and Facebook groups

Built-in Twitter feed to follow and join in on the show chatter

Rate the sessions you attend and comment on them, too

Connect with your colleagues using the Friends feature



To download the app for free, please visit http://www.aes.org/mobile/. For further information on the 136th AES International Convention, and to register for your free Exhibits-Plus badge or the premium All-Access badge, please visit http://www.aes.org/events/136/.