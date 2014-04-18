Wohler Earns NewBay Media's Best of Show Awards for RadiantGrid Version 8.3 and, With Cinnafilm, Tachyon Wormhole

File-Based Processing Solutions Built on Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform Honored by TV Technology at 2014 NAB Show

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 18, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that RadiantGrid(TM) v8.3, the latest software release for the company's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM), and the new Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM) automated file-based retiming solution created through a collaboration with Cinnafilm(R), have earned one of the industry's most prestigious technology honors. Each of the two products received NewBay Media's Best of Show Award, presented at the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas by TV Technology magazine.

Version 8.3 of the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform enables fully compliant OTT offerings for leading formats and aids content producers in meeting the array of target bit rates, resolutions, and frame rates necessary for today's content delivery ecosystem. A media processing engine parallelizes complex audio loudness correction alongside the video at unprecedented speeds, while numerous other optimized video pipeline features ensure compliance within the file-based domain.

Based on the RadiantGrid software-based processing framework, the Tachyon Wormhole appliance is an automated file-based retiming solution that enables up to a plus or minus 10 percent runtime adjustment while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity. Tachyon Wormhole gives time back to broadcasters, allowing them to realize new revenue opportunities without materially altering the viewer's experience of their media assets.

"We are enormously proud of our Best of Show recipients," said NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President and Group Publisher Eric Trabb. "Recognition with an award at the NAB Show from NewBay Media's Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications."

NewBay Media's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and they are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry. Only a small number of products were chosen for NewBay Media's Best of Show Award from among hundreds of new products in competition. The award winners will be featured in TV Technology, which is read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world, and online. TV Technology is the industry's leading magazine for technology news and reviews and is celebrating its 30th year covering the television industry.

More information about Cinnafilm and Tachyon Wormhole is available at cinnafilm.com/tachyon/tachyon-wormhole. Information about Wohler and the company's products is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Cinnafilm(R)

Cinnafilm(R) Inc. are the creators of ultimate-quality video optimization and conversion software for cinema, broadcast, and multimedia delivery. Cinnafilm's Tachyon(R) conversion technology is integrated into high-value transcoding platforms like Wohler RadiantGrid(TM), creating the world's fastest Standards Transcoding(TM) solution and providing clients an affordable and scalable alternative to legacy SDI-based conversion technologies. Visit http://cinnafilm.com/ for more information.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, and it continues today through the company's development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications. Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) platform extends the company's award-winning product lines to include solutions for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, accelerated transcoding, and standards conversion. Together, Wohler's advanced file-based solutions and proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring and content management products ensure high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler and RadiantGrid products is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/BestOfShow-TVTechnology2014.jpg