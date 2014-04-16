Volicon and Kaltura Introduce End-to-End Workflow for Rapid Publishing of Captioned Content to the Web

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- April 16, 2014 -- Volicon and Kaltura today announced a technology partnership that enables an end-to-end workflow for bringing live broadcast capture and captioning to the full range of digital and social media platforms quickly and cost-effectively. The companies' integrated solution unites the unique content capture, streaming, review, and clip-extraction capabilities of Volicon's Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM) with the highly automated video transcoding, publishing, and management tools of Kaltura's video platform to facilitate delivery of "rights approved" and captioned content to all digital platforms with unparalleled speed and efficiency.

"Our joint customers -- TV stations and networks -- need a seamless, fast, and reliable process for generating FCC-compliant captioned content that can be viewed on any display, and that is exactly what this partnership provides," said Gary Learner, chief technology officer at Volicon. "By simplifying and accelerating the creation, packing, and distribution of this content, we help our customers gain a competitive advantage in providing timely content across virtually every outlet and viewing device."

"Rapid time to market is a critical element in the effective monetization of broadcast assets, and this is one key benefit that makes our joint solution so valuable in today's media marketplace," said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura chairman and CEO. "The speed, efficiency, and simplicity of this approach, along with its reliance on approved, compliant broadcast content, make it an exceptionally powerful solution."

The Observer Media Intelligence Platform records aired broadcast content 24/7/365 and provides instant access to this content through an easy-to-use Web-based interface. Working at a desktop, multiple users can rapidly locate, stream, and review content immediately following its broadcast; quickly mark "in" and "out" points; and extract and deliver H.264-encoded 1080i clips along with metadata -- including caption information -- to the Kaltura system.

Using the high-resolution clip provided by the Volicon system, the Kaltura platform creates versions of the video in all "flavors" necessary for the target distribution platforms and viewing devices. Captioning is incorporated into each version to ensure that content meets the accessibility requirements of the FCC's Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA).

Eliminating the need to take broadcast content back into a costly edit suite for editing, the solution from Volicon and Kaltura saves broadcasters both time and money. Because the aired content captured by the Observer Media Intelligence Platform has been fully produced and approved, users of all technical skill levels can confidently clip and upload it to Kaltura for processing. Pre-built profiles within the Observer system not only streamline this process, but also assure that content is prepared correctly.

Further information about Volicon and the company's products is available at www.volicon.com. Learn more about Kaltura at www.kaltura.com.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Mass. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

