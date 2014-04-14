BHV Broadcast Partners With Elektronika for Representation in Slovakia ans Czech Republic

Owslebury, UK – BHV Broadcast, manufacturer of compact, cost-effective equipment for live and post-production, has announced a key partnership with Elektronika SpA, a leading systems integrator and dealer located in Slovakia, to strengthen its presence in Central Europe. Julian Hiorns, BHV managing director, made details public from company headquarters in Owslebury, UK.

Elektronika SpA, a well-established systems engineering organization that also supports a select group of technically advanced product ranges in the professional television and radio markets, will further develop BHV Broadcast’s sales and marketing channel in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The Company, comprised of extensively experienced specialists versed in the latest technologies, will provide the highest level of consultation and support to local broadcasters as well as advise the British manufacturer how best to accommodate evolving regional requirements. Elektronika will support and service all of BHV’s production and post-production gear, but concentrate on the Callisto switcher range and Video Ghost phantom power system.

“Every broadcast environment, from television stations to OB vehicles, can benefit from BHV Broadcast’s series of very specialized products,” stated Michal Kolik, CEO Elektronika. “We are so confident in the potential success of Callisto and Video Ghost in this region that we’ve dedicated resources specifially to support BHV customers.”

“We are pleased to welcome Elektronika into the BHV network,” said Hiorns. “Their strong commitment to their customers, from designing just the right configuration to their exceptional after care service, reflects our own company philosophy. We’re happy knowing our customers will be accommodated every way possible.”

About BHV Broadcast

BHV Broadcast is the manufacturer of award-winning compact and cost-effective equipment for production and post-production including a full range of rack-mount and portable digital switchers to accommodate any application where space is at a premium. The company also manufactures rate and format converters and video power systems. For further information: www.bhvbroadcast.com

