Harmonic TELCOTV 2012 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Harmonic -- Booth 701

As the industry leader in video delivery infrastructure, Harmonic powers many of the world's top-tier telco IPTV services. Leveraging Harmonic's high-performance, flexible, and reliable headend solutions, IPTV operators can deliver a variety of high-quality video services more efficiently, ranging from multiscreen to HD broadcast, digital turnaround, OTT video-on-demand, and switched digital video.

At TelcoTV 2012, Harmonic will demonstrate a comprehensive range of multiscreen video solutions optimized for real-time and file-based production and processing workflows, including the company's award-winning ProStream(R) with ACE(R) and ProMedia(TM) Live real-time stream processing and transcoding platforms.

Executive Speaking Session

Thierry Fautier, Harmonic's senior director of convergence solutions, will participate in the TelcoTV 2012 conference session entitled "Encoding: Sorting the Acronyms that Make Multi-Screen Work," Oct. 26, at 2:00 p.m. in Pavilion 10. With 90 percent of IP traffic expected to be video by the year 2015, the telecom industry is looking for ways to handle IP traffic more efficiently and deliver it over unmanaged networks to many different types of endpoints. During this moderated conference session, a panel of industry experts will discuss how emerging technologies such as MPEG-DASH, HEVC, and HTML5 can be used to create the next-generation ecosystem for IP video delivery.

Key Products

ProStream(R) with ACE(R)

At TelcoTV 2012, Harmonic will debut several new innovative capabilities for ProStream(R) with ACE(R), the industry's first truly converged solution for advanced processing and transcoding of SD and HD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) video and audio for broadcast and over-the-top (OTT) mobile/web applications. Leveraging the highly versatile and ultra-dense processing platform, telco operators can perform a wide range of tasks including any-to-any and any-to-many video/audio transcoding, automatic audio level adjustment, statistical multiplexing, advanced remultiplexing, scrambling, and descrambling.

ProMedia(TM) Live

Designed to address the increasing consumer demand for multiscreen television services, Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) Live is a real-time video processing and encoding system with enhanced H.264 video codec technology for creating high-quality Internet video streams. During TelcoTV 2012, Harmonic will demonstrate how IPTV operators can transcode baseband SD and HD or MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) content to multiple H.264 streams optimized for adaptive bitrate delivery. Entirely software-based, ProMedia Live is part of Harmonic's ProMedia family of video preparation and processing solutions for production and multiscreen applications.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

