Audio-Technica NAB 2014 Press Kit
NAB 2014
PRESS RELEASES FOR IMMEDIATE COVERAGE
(Click on Press Release Title for Full Text and High-Resolution Photo Files)
Audio-Technica Hosts Livestreamed “Ask Me Anything” and Educational
Mic Presentation Events at NAB 2014
Audio-Technica Showcases Its Next-Generation M-Series Line of
Professional Monitor Headphones
Audio-Technica Offers BP894 MicroSet® Subminiature Cardioid
Condenser Headworn Microphone
Leading Engineers/Producers Use Audio-Technica AT5040 Vocal Microphone
For A Wide Variety Of Projects
Audio-Technica Displays AT2020USB+ Cardioid Condenser Microphone
Audio-Technica Showcases System 10 Digital Wireless System
Audio-Technica Offers Free “Installed Sound Support” App for iOS Devices
