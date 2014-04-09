TSL Products Previews PAM PiCo Matrix Software at NAB 2014



New Software Delivers Online Management and Configuration Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2014– TSL Products, manufacturer of audio monitoring solutions, surround sound microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, is pleased to announce the unveiling of the new PAM PiCo PC Matrix Configuration software application at NAB 2014 (Booth N1123). In combination with the loudness logging, screen grab and system update software application, the matrix configuration program completes a suite of tools designed to make the PAM PiCo the most comprehensive compact, all-in-one loudness measurement and level metering solution on the market.

Offered as free download available to all PAM PiCo users, the matrix application enables complete online management and configuration of meter setups, full audio signal routing capability for simple to complex monitoring modes and the ability to save and recall user presets to a central database.

“We are very pleased to debut the powerful PAM PiCo PC Matrix software package for the popular PAM PiCo line of handheld loudness and level meters,” says Martin Dyster, Head of Audio for TSL Products. “TSL Products is dedicated to bringing the very best tools to the broadcast industry and the new Matrix software looks to help our users streamline the management of their PAM PiCo meters, further helping them to attain consistency throughout their audio chain.”

The new software will be available for download after the 2014 NAB Show.

About PAM PiCo:

The PAM PiCo Series is available in three versions:

PAM PiCo Five Master 5.1 Surround Meter features a 16-channel bargraph display, 3G HD-SDI (auto-sensing with loop through), 16 channel audio de-embedder, three AES inputs (six audio channels) plus one analog pair and USB power (PSU and universal mounting bracket supplied).

PAM PiCo Two Master 5.1 Surround Meter offers an 8-channel bargraph display, three AES inputs (six audio channels) plus one analog pair and USB power (PSU and universal mounting bracket supplied).

PAM PiCo One Master Stereo Meter offers 4-channel bargraph display, two AES inputs (four audio channels) plus one analog pair and USB power (PSU and universal mounting bracket supplied).

All three feature landscape mode, FFT spectrum analyzer, SMPTE Timecode, Screen Grabber and Loudness Logging, with PAM PiCo Five additionally offering Video Preview.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.