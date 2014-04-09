Public Debut of the New Grass Valley at NAB 2014

NAB 2014, Las Vegas, Booths SL206 and N2513,2014 — NAB 2014 sees the launch of a new leader in the broadcast technology industry, created by the merger of two of the market’s most respected and dynamic firms – Grass Valley and Miranda. The new Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, is the latest addition to the Belden Inc. portfolio of best-in-class communications technology brands, and the result of Belden’s investment of $800 million over the past three years in the broadcast market. The new Grass Valley is uniquely placed to deliver the future of television, combining a strong understanding and vision of the workflows required for live and on-demand video with an unrivalled heritage of pioneering the way television is created, produced and delivered.

Marco Lopez, president of Grass Valley says, “The new Grass Valley is future-ready and we know that this means more than simply working hard to innovate with the changing times. Our entire organization is ready to act on our commitment to be a trusted partner for our customers both today and in the future. We are one hundred percent ready to use our collective expertise to lay the foundation of the future’s broadcast workflows. But future-ready goes further than that. The stability and influence of Belden, a proven, strategic presence in the broadcast space, enables us to scale and provide a level of support to the market that can’t be matched. This stability and strategic direction are the pillars upon which our future-ready commitment rests.”

By blending the high quality of studio production and broadcast, with advanced software and IP video connectivity, Grass Valley has a fully integrated hardware, software and services portfolio with unmatched interoperability. The result is a world-class end-to-end offering that delivers the most relevant and future-ready solutions for customers today. Grass Valley enables broadcasters, content owners and service providers to package and deliver content to multiple platforms, tell stories at higher resolutions and frame rates, optimize operations with cloud technology, and drive efficiencies with IP video connectivity.

Lopez adds, “We are currently experiencing the most exciting period in the broadcast and media space. In the past five years, TV has moved from being confined to the living room to a TV- everywhere environment. Today’s consumers are watching live and on-demand video on broadband connected second screens and mobile devices. They are demanding higher quality sound and vision, regardless of device or location. ‘HD in the home’ is becoming ‘HD in the hand’, and the living room is moving towards a near-cinema experience.

“And this pace of change is not slowing down,” continues Lopez. “Reports suggest that by 2019 there will be more than 8 billion mobile broadband subscriptions, and LTE will cover more than 65% of the world’s population. As a result, our customers will be driven to respond to consumer consumption of more content and demand for higher quality TV experiences, delivered in any format, any place and on any device. Today, we are introducing game-changing broadcast infrastructure and solutions that not only conquer our customers’ complexities, but are also set to revolutionize the live production industry and transform the way linear and on-demand content is delivered and viewed for years to come.”

With highly experienced staff and a great geographic presence covering every television market in the world, Grass Valley is able to draw on a wealth of intellectual property, Emmy-award winning R&D talent, expert consulting and manufacturing capacity that is second to none in the industry. The company is the only provider that can offer complete solutions for live and news production, broadcast infrastructure and connectivity, content playout and delivery, along with the expertise to successfully design, install and maintain these solutions.

Lopez concludes, “In the new Grass Valley we have brought together an unprecedented mix of broadcast business acumen and technical know-how, the combined strengths of which will deliver considerable added value to our customer relationships worldwide. We’re ready today and ready for the future. And, whenever broadcasters need to tackle challenges in their path, we’re going to be there with them.”