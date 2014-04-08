Riedel's New MediorNet MetroN Core Router Boosts Bandwidth and Flexibility in MediorNet Installations

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 8, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that it has expanded its MediorNet family of real-time networks with the addition of the 2-RU large-scale MediorNet MetroN core router. In enabling Riedel's acclaimed networked approach to signal distribution and routing, the new MediorNet MetroN fiber router provides a massive 640 GB real-time signal-routing capacity (64x10G ports).

"The MediorNet MetroN core router enables users to configure robust and highly redundant MediorNet installations in a variety of demanding applications without any concern for bandwidth limitations," said Christian Bockskopf, marketing and communications manager for Riedel Communications. "By adding this fiber router to new or existing MediorNet systems, users can fully leverage the flexibility of our real-time networks even when working with large volumes of high-bandwidth signals."

Riedel's MediorNet system combines signal transport, routing, signal processing, and conversion into one integrated real-time network solution. With this network for video, audio, data, and communications, users can send any incoming signal to any output -- or even to multiple outputs -- with just a mouse click or, even more conveniently, by using a router control system. Eliminating the need for re-wiring when production setups change, MediorNet increases the flexibility of any installation while significantly reducing cabling and setup time. Integrated broadcast-quality processing and conversion features reduce or eliminate the need for external devices, in turn helping users to realize significant savings in infrastructure investment.

The addition of the MetroN core router dramatically increases the bandwidth available across MediorNet networks. It is the first solution in the MediorNet family where the connection is realized by means of 10G links. Up to six HD-SDI signals can be transmitted over one 10G connection. Typical applications for the router include the connection of MediorNet subnets, studio backbones, routing within a 3G-SDI studio infrastructure, and supporting networked OB vans.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MetroNCoreRouter.jpg

Photo Caption: Riedel's MediorNet MetroN Core Router

Visit Riedel at the 2014 NAB Show, Booth C4937