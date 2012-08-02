XOR Media (formerly SeaChange Broadcast) at IBC 2012

XOR Media (formerly SeaChange Broadcast) will exhibit their open, cloud-capable, and media-optimized technologies at IBC 2012, the premier annual conference and exhibition creation, management, and delivery of electronic media and entertainment content worldwide. The company will showcase its Universal MediaLibrary storage system with simultaneous NAS and SAN access and how it integrates in a production environment. XOR Media will feature this and more at Hall 6, Booth C29, RAI Amsterdam on September 7 to 11, 2012.



WHO

XOR Media develops high-performance, open, IT storage, specialized for media applications and private cloud data centers. Formerly SeaChange Broadcast, XOR Media offers a product line that includes open, cloud-capable, and media-optimized technologies used by hundreds of broadcasters and content providers around the world: ingest and playout codecs MediaClient and MediaServer; and the prizewinning, clustered and scalable Universal MediaLibrary storage. XOR Media operates globally with over 200 employees and manages 15,000 channels on air.



WHAT

XOR Media will showcase its open, cloud-capable, media-centric server and storage products:



• XOR Universal MediaLibrary T-series storage with simultaneous NAS and SAN access for IP-based media workflows. Access files over Fibre Channel, iSCSI, CIFS, NFS, and FTP without reconfigurations or gateways



• Collaborative editing with the XOR Universal MediaLibrary E-series, the world's most compact and affordable media storage, integrated with the MXFserver for a powerful and collaborative production environment with Apple Final Cut Pro, Avid MediaComposer, and Adobe Premiere Pro



• Edge video server XOR MediaServer 1200 with high-density channel ingest and playout capabilities, featuring Stream-Through™; multi-format back-to-back playback on a single output port; and built-in storage of up to 16TB HDD or 4.8TB SSD



• Ecosystem of best-in-class partners integrated into the XOR media workflows



WHERE

Hall 6, Booth C29, RAI Amsterdam



WHEN

Friday, September 7 through Tuesday, September 11



To arrange a meeting, please contact Marvi Torres at marvi.torres@xor-media.com or 1-978-897-0100 x7284.

Register for free at www.ibc.org using the VIP code 17803.



About XOR Media

