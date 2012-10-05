'What caught my eye' - PHABRIX features in the innovation strand at IBC 2012

PHABRIX was chosen this year for its innovative test and measurement instruments.



Paul Nicholls, director sales and marketing was asked to comment on the success of PHABRIX in the very challenging area of broadcast T&M where the industry is dominated by some very large companies. The commentator was industry expert Julian Hioms.

The video interview can be seen here:

http://www.ibc-tvnews.com/cgi-bin/video_play.cgi?id=1494

Julian Hiorns has become something of an expert in developing niche markets. He believes that small companies are nimbler than the large ones and much quicker in pushing technology forward. In this last What Caught My Eye of the Conference he looked at what developments could bring about the next big thing in broadcast progress.