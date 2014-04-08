MultiDyne Increases Interoperability and Flexibility for Fiber Transport Applications With The Dingo

New Platform Provides Seamless Communication Between openGear Cards and MultiDyne Field Fiber Solutions, Streamlining Fiber Transport Operations

LAS VEGAS -- April 7, 2014 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today announced The Dingo(TM), a new fiber transport platform that enables interoperability between portable and fixed infrastructure equipment, bringing unprecedented flexibility to the field of fiber transport. Available in three compatible formats, The Dingo platform offers seamless communication between openGear(R) products and other fiber transport equipment -- both in the studio or truck and in the field, streamlining fiber transport operations.

"The Dingo provides professional camera operators with a versatile fiber transport solution that supports every single possible scenario in the most ergonomic and elegant manner possible," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. "At the 2014 NAB Show, we'll demonstrate the unique capabilities of The Dingo, including its interoperability, rich feature set, and an advanced design that suits any and all fiber transport applications."

Featuring a flexible, elegant design, The Dingo supports a wide range of camera signals -- including 3G HD-SDI, composite video, analog or digital audio with cross conversion, intercom, serial data, and Gigabit Ethernet -- over a single fiber-optic cable. The platform is available in three interoperable formats: as an openGear compatible card that offers simple network management protocol and power redundancy in a single hot-swappable card; a portable, black box that makes a great addition to the MultiDyne LightBrix throwdown line; or as a smaller personality card for The BullDog(TM), LiGHTBoX(R), and LiGHTCuBE(R) product lines from MultiDyne.

The Dingo supports a variety of applications including broadcast, A/V, sports, OB, ENG, POV, and multicamera shoots, making it the ideal solution for professional camera operators, as well as field and facility infrastructure.

