Digital Vision Brings Latest Post Production, Restoration and Archive Solutions to NAB 2014

NAB 2014, Stand SL6026 / Chairman's Suite, Renaissance Hotel

(London, UK) - Once again Digital Vision invites NAB visitors to its Demo Lounge at the Renaissance Hotel, adjacent to the LVCC, where it will present a range of products for post production, restoration, archive and broadcast.

Visitors can get a first look at the new Golden Eye 4 film scanner for restoration and archive, which incorporates many new features and enhancements that have been requested by users of Golden Eye 3. In addition Digital Vision will present the Bifrost Archive Bridge that provides streamlined archive workflow tools, enables archive owners to preserve and restore their precious film assets.

Digital Vision will demonstrate the latest 2014 versions of the Nucoda colour grading suite and the Phoenix range of film restoration tools. Also on show will be realtime 4K image processing using THOR hardware and distributed automated processing using Loki.

Kelvin Bolah, President, Digital Vision, said, "Our Market Managers and R&D team have been working hard to develop tools that enable our customers to preserve, restore and create beautiful images while maintaining quality. We have some exciting products to share that will undoubtedly be the best at what they do. At NAB we look forward to introducing new and existing clients to our growing product portfolio."

The Digital Vision Demo Lounge at the Renaissance provides a respite from the noise and bustle of the show floor, allowing guests to sit down, enjoy some refreshments and have a proper discussion with Digital Vision's knowledgeable team about their requirements. To book a demo or meeting at the Demo Lounge, please contact Patrick Morgan patrick.morgan@digitalvision.se or visit Digital Vision's reception stand on the show floor at SL6026.

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Linköping in Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognised highest quality in scanning, film digitisation, preservation and archiving.

In April 2011, Digital Vision acquired Image Systems and is now a division of the Image Systems group of companies. For more information, visit www.digitalvision.se.

