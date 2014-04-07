Bexel and Riedel Communications Take Flight with Collaborative Offering

Bexel Used Sales: NAB Booth #N1205

Riedel Communications: NAB Booth #C4937

(LAS VEGAS, NV) - Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, announced a new, collaborative offering with Riedel Communications at NAB 2014. Bexel's Falcon Sportscaster Unit will now feature an AVB (audio-video bridge) interface, developed by Riedel. The optional AVB capability provides direct digital network connectivity to the announcer in the most advanced media network architecture available.

The Falcon is able to satisfy all of the demands of professional sportscasters and audio operators with its unique, interchangeable nature. The unit's inherent flexibility can accommodate a variety of interface connectivity solutions to meet a customer's specific needs, and now broadcasters will be able to utilize the state-of-the-art Riedel AVB interface, as the Falcon is not bound to a singular solution for connectivity.

"With Riedel, we are working with a partner company that is dynamic, resourceful and innovative," said Andrew McHaddad, chief audio engineer, Bexel. "This collaboration is a perfect fit for everyone involved, but especially for our customers. We pride ourselves on being a leader in the sportscaster equipment market with our Falcon platform. Working with a technology-driven company like Riedel strengthens our offerings and improves users' experiences."

Riedel, a provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data and communications networks, approached Bexel about partnering on an AVB interface for the Falcon.

"It has been very rewarding to work with Bexel on this new AVB application," said Christian Diehl, product manager for Riedel Communications. "We are very interested in furthering the usage of AVB globally, and this single-cable option for the Falcon is a perfect application for it."

The new Riedel AVB option allows a single CAT-5 cable to connect to an AVB network carrying all five audio signals: broadcast microphone, Talk-Back #1, Talk-Back #2, IFB left, IFB right and power. All audio signals exist on the network as data, with all AD/DA conversions occurring within the Falcon unit. Powered through the network connection, this version provides the highest density of capability in the smallest footprint available in the marketplace.

"Riedel is a leader in technological innovations, and our new AVB interface brings their exciting work into the sportscaster equipment market," concluded McHaddad. "It has been a rewarding experience working with the team from Riedel, and we are already looking forward to further collaborations."

To see the new Riedel AVB interface for Bexel's Falcon Sportscaster Unit, visit the Bexel TSS Booth (Stand #N1205) or the Riedel Communications Booth (Stand #C4937) at NAB 2014, April 7-10, in Las Vegas.

About Riedel

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro-audio, event, sports, theater and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions as well as fiber-based and wireless audio & video transmission systems that can be easily scaled to events of any size anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas. For more information, visit www.riedel.net.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Vitec Group

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

