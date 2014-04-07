Winter is Coming - Orange Cinema Series (OCS) Chooses Viaccess-Orca's DEEP to Enhance its French Second-Screen App for Season 4 'Game of Thrones' (GoT 4 Officiel)

DEEP Automatically Amplifies Content in a Digital Magazine Format

PARIS -- April 7, 2014 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that OCS, part of one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, Orange, has chosen Viaccess-Orca's award-winning DEEP (Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform) to provide the ultimate content experience through an immersive second-screen app for the fourth season of the popular television series, "Game of Thrones." By automatically generating content about "Game of Thrones" in a digital magazine format, DEEP amplifies OCS subscribers' experience. Orange will demonstrate this groundbreaking new service for the first time at MIPTV, April 7-10, in Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France at stand R8C14.

Content service providers need to employ the right strategy for providing their subscribers with the ultimate content experience on multiple screens. Viaccess-Orca's vision for shaping the ultimate content engagement starts with protecting premium content, continues with enabling the smooth delivery of content to users -- at any time and on any device, personalized according to users' preferences -- and ends with an immersive user experience. DEEP provides this immersive experience on a second screen, automatically generating thousands of digital magazines based on advanced metadata and algorithms.

Using DEEP, Orange can create a unique experience around "Game of Thrones." DEEP presents rich, informative, and entertaining content to subscribers in a familiar, user-friendly magazine-style format on tablet devices to increase viewer engagement and maximize revenue opportunities.

"In today's multiscreen world, subscribers are increasingly using second-screen devices to enhance the traditional television experience," said Serge Laroye, Executive Vice President, Content Division, Orange, and Chairman of the Board, OCS. "Viaccess-Orca's DEEP will automate the creation of our TV companion apps, providing us with a dramatic cost and time savings, while enabling us to offer our subscribers an augmented content experience on second screens to boost user engagement."

DEEP can be deployed either as a standalone application or easily integrated within an existing app, as was the case for the OCS "Game of Thrones" app. By supporting the entire content consumption experience, from the discovery process prior to viewing TV content, through the interaction and engagement stage while viewing, and finally to the exploration phase once the program is over, DEEP provides television viewers with the ultimate end-to-end entertainment experience.

"A great way for service providers to tap into new revenue streams is by offering complementary content on second screens," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "Our award-winning DEEP platform makes it easy and cost-effective for content owners and service providers to develop second-screen companion apps that increase viewer engagement."

