CUESCRIPT LAUNCHES ITS CSM17 PROMPTER MONITOR AT THE 2014 NAB SHOW

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2014 —CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is proud to announce the launch of its first product, the CSM17 17” LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitor at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth N2919). The new prompter brings together a wealth of innovative features for demanding production applications—from location to studio and is designed to meet and exceed all necessary requirements for today’s various broadcast environments.

The CSM17 was built from a blank canvas, based on the company’s depth of experience in and knowledge of the industry, as well as feedback from users in the field. By utilizing this information, CueScript has infused its CSM17 Prompter Monitor with all of the features that are necessary for modern broadcast productions, resulting in a major leap forward in prompting technology and displays.

“We are very excited to not only launch our company, CueScript, here at this year’s NAB show,” says Michael Accardi, President, CueScript, “But also to share with attendees the technology behind the CSM17 Prompter Monitor. Brian, Peter and I have been a part of the broadcast industry for many years and we have seen the broadcast production landscape evolve tremendously. We are committed to providing innovative solutions for the industry’s ever-changing needs and look forward to sharing our future hardware and software offerings in the coming months.”

CueScript’s CSM17 features low energy consumption and a low power start up, two of the top requirements in today’s diverse range of production environments. Its three-mode adjustable power input includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts). It also features an integrated mounting system, low profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.

Moreover, built-in LED cue lights come standard with the CSM17, something that is not often an add-on option in this product category. In addition, CueScript takes this feature to the next level and offers LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing, providing the tools and applications necessary for a variety of productions from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program. Finally, the CSM17 meets the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE, RoHs.

CueScript’s CSM17 will be available for delivery in April 2014.

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.