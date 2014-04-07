Visual Unity and XroadMedia Deliver OTT Personalization Through vuDiscovery™

Leading OTT platform and multiscreen solution provider, Visual Unity Global has announced a strategic partnership with XroadMedia, a leading provider of content discovery, recommendation and targeting services. In this partnership XroadMedia will be delivering its advanced personalization services to power vuDiscovery™, the new content discovery service of Visual Unity’s award winning vuMedia™ platform. vuDiscoveryTM will be powered by Ncanto, XroadMedia’s distinctive content discovery software that finds relevant content according to the consumers’ behavior, interest and social profiles. Service providers and content owners will be able to maximize their revenue streams by blending business goals with user profiles. This provides operational cost savings, thanks to the unique architecture and standards based API connectivity of vuDiscoveryTM. vuDiscoveryTM will offer the following benefits to companies in the broadcast, media and Internet industries: •Reducing churn through engaged and satisfied consumers •Enabling new revenue streams in the monetization of OTT content or targeted advertising services •Flexibly adapting to available metadata and subscriber behavior •Dynamic scaling from small trial installations to millions of users •Enhancing the user experience of TV-everywhere deployments •Shortest time to market and lowest total cost of ownership - quick deployment, straightforward integration and easy customization thanks to the flexible architecture and pre-integration into vuMediaTM Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity Global says, "XroadMedia has some of the most experienced experts in recommendation engines and targeting technologies. This partnership will take our vuMediaTM platform to the next level. The new vuDiscoveryTM service will provide our clients with best-in-class search and discovery capabilities in digital media today.” Adolf Proidl, CEO and Co-Founder of XroadMedia says, "Ncanto has been developed with the ultimate goal to solve the biggest problem for consumers – how to find and enjoy the content they are really interested in - anywhere and anytime. Being part of a world class platform such as vuMediaTM allows us to offer content discovery services on a much larger scale and to a wider audience." First products and services with vuDiscoveryTM are currently in the rollout phase. More partnerships and projects will be announced throughout 2014. Gabriel Dusil, Chief Marketing and Corporate Strategy Officer, adds: “A recommendation engine is not just about content suggestions, it’s about meaningful and personal engagement with subscribers. vuDiscoveryTM is not just a feature that enhances the user interface in our OTT platform, it is ultimately an enabler of incremental revenue streams for content owners and distributors.” -Ends- About Visual Unity Global Visual Unity Global is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content over the internet. Our clients can measure, analyse and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content. Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMedia™ platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMedia™ is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes. Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Munich, Nairobi and Los Angeles. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com, info@visualunity.com About XroadMedia At XroadMedia (pronounced “Crossroad Media“) we have developed the next generation of content discovery, recommendation and targeting solution - Ncanto. Based on more than a decade of product and market research, as well as customer deployments in the Internet, media and broadcast industries, Ncanto is an innovative back-end solution, which is optimized for cloud- and server-based deployments. Ncanto boosts our customers’ profits and revenues by uniquely combining user taste with our customers’ requirements and business models. Thanks to our flexible architecture and standards based API connectivity we even help our customers to reduce integration costs and time-to-market to an absolute minimum compared to competitive solutions in the market. XroadMedia was founded by leading industry experts in the areas of content discovery & navigation and former management team members of APRICO Solutions, a venture of Royal Philips Electronics. Our core business is to help our customers strengthen their existing revenue streams and to generate new opportunities by assisting their customers – the consumer – in mastering the flood of digital assets and diversity of content consumption devices. XroadMedia is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, with a second office in London, United Kingdom. For further information, please visit www.xroadmedia.com, info@xroadmedia.com