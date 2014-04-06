Dalet Acquires AmberFin – Purchase Strengthens Dalet’s Leadership in MAM

AmberFin’s world-class video processing and media transformation products add depth and breadth to Dalet’s portfolio



Paris, France – April 6, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for broadcasters and content providers, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Advent Venture Partners to acquire AmberFin, the highly regarded, UK-based company that specializes in video ingest, complex media manipulation, transcoding and quality control (QC) solutions.



The acquisition significantly broadens the Dalet product offerings, which are built around an open, IT-centric technology framework. It affirms the company’s dominance in MAM and media workflow management by creating end-to-end solutions that include comprehensive MAM capabilities along with state-of-the art image processing, media transcoding and distribution.



“This acquisition allows us to offer the industry the most advanced level of workflow options. AmberFin has been at the forefront in mastering media, including transcoding and video quality control. The company has spearheaded many widely adopted industry standards such as MXF and AS-02. Its talent and expertise directly complement Dalet’s strengths in enterprise MAM-driven solutions,” said David Lasry, CEO of Dalet. “By melding our resources and innovative technologies, we can enrich both the Dalet and AmberFin products to offer the most complete and forward-thinking solutions for content providers to optimize their human resources and media assets. From ingest through multiplatform delivery, operators in News, Sports and Programming will reap tremendous efficiencies and productivity by applying our combined technologies.”



“I am extremely proud of the AmberFin team and its accomplishments. Our award-winning, cutting-edge products are used by prominent broadcasters, content owners and post-production houses around the globe,” comments Jeremy Deaner, CEO of AmberFin. “It’s very gratifying to know that by joining with Dalet, we can together leverage our best-in-class technologies to deliver an outstanding array of solutions that will meet the challenges of the constantly changing digital media landscape.”



AmberFin has headquarters in Basingstoke, United Kingdom and Dalet will continue to develop and support the AmberFin product line from that location. Jeremy Deaner is stepping down as CEO of AmberFin but is serving as a consultant for a period of time to facilitate the transition.



With combined revenues of more than 55 million USD, an enhanced global presence, and an impressive roster of talent, technology, products and customers, Dalet solidifies its MAM leadership role and is well positioned to advance its corporate and technology goals.



About AmberFin



AmberFin’s business is intelligent media conversion, solving file-based workflow challenges for broadcasters, sports organizations, post-production houses and other media content owners. Scalable, agile and efficient, the AmberFin iCR (intelligent Content Re-Purposing) Platform brings true innovation and cost-effectiveness to the demands of multi-platform delivery, enabling the industry to deal with high volumes and true-to-source high-quality pictures at the same time, all with exclusive slim-file technology.



Unique to the iCR Platform, AmberFin’s industry-leading approach to Quality Control, known as Unified Quality Control (UQC), introduces a QC mark that brings a new level of trust to media assets. UQC uniquely combines automated processes that integrate third-party verification tools with a human touch, enabling more efficient and effective decision-making and new levels of confidence in the file creation and transformation processes. AmberFin continues to experience market growth thanks to hundreds of iCR systems being deployed worldwide. Systems that are trusted where quality matters by some of the world’s leading media organizations including Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers, Turner Broadcasting, Canal+, ITV, ZDF, NRK, Nine Network Australia and Discovery. To follow the latest innovations in Broadcast-IT workflow technologies visit blog.amberfin.com.



About Dalet Digital Media Systems



Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News, Sports and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets.



Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards. Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia).



Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



