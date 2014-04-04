Sound Devices Hosts Lineup of Renowned Industry Professionals at Its Booth During NAB 2014

Hear from the Pros as They Discuss Today’s World of Audio and Video Production

LAS VEGAS,APRIL 4, 2014 - Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products for production, will host several presentations from leading industry professionals at its booth throughout the 2014 NAB Show (Booth C2546).

“Sound Devices is thrilled to welcome Alex Lindsay, Eliot Mack, Dave Ruddick and Drew Taylor to provide their expert insight and experience in various aspects of audio and video production,” says Paul Isaacs, vice president of marketing for Sound Devices. “I encourage all of those in attendance at NAB to come be a part of these informative sessions.”

These leading industry influencers will share their first-hand production experience with multimedia workflows, extreme location audio and video capture, and other challenging scenarios, providing their insights into the real world of production from both the audio and video perspective. The NAB seminar lineup includes:

Monday, April 7, 2014 - 2:00 p.m.

Alex Lindsay - Founder, Pixel Corp.

Alex Lindsay has been working in computer graphics and video production for over 25 years. Starting in programming and computer aided drafting, Lindsay has worked in radio, print, games, interactive, broadcast and film. He spent three years working at Lucasfilm and Industrial Light and Magic on Star Wars: Episode 1 before starting his own companies, dvGarage, which builds tools for the visual effects community, and Pixel Corps, a world leader in live interactive streaming events — producing over 300 events per year around the world. Lindsay will discuss the audio and video challenges of multi-site live stream productions.

Tuesday, April 8, 2014 - 2:00 p.m.

Eliot Mack - CEO, Lightcraft Technology

Lightcraft Technology was founded in 2004 by mechanical engineer and MIT/University of Michigan graduate Eliot Mack. Mack has worked at Walt Disney Imagineering, where he led the mechanical engineering effort on the iRobot Roomba before applying his skills and dedication to the development of the Previzion virtual studio system. In this presentation, he will walk through the details and benefits of how Lightcraft's Previzion virtual studio system embeds tracking data into Apple ProRes Quicktime files captured by the Sound Devices PIX 240i, which can then be transferred into traditional post-production tools or played back in real time from the PIX 240i into Previzion.

Tuesday, April 8, 2014 - 4:00 p.m.

Dave Ruddick - Location Sound Mixer

Dave Ruddick records audio in some of the most beautiful, treacherous and remote locations in the world. An accomplished mountain climber and outdoorsman, Ruddick is in demand when the conditions are the most challenging, including productions taking place on the summit of Mount Everest, following the Iditarod in Alaska and scaling glaciers in Greenland. His customers include National Geographic, Discovery Channel, PBS Nova, WGBH Boston, History Channel and Skywalker Sound. Dave will discuss the challenges of audio production in extreme locations, far from mains, technical support and hot showers.

Wednesday, April 9, 2014 - 11:00 a.m.

Drew Taylor - Business Development, HRS Control

HRS Control is a four-year-old company with a deep background in corporate rental, staging, live event production and concert touring that has also expanded into broadcast and commercial system integration. The company develops its own products for AV system control. Taylor will talk about how HRS Control products control and automate the PIX 260i, taking advantage of the frame synchronous playback and record.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.