Digital Vision Launches Golden Eye 4 Scanner at NAB 2014

(London, UK) - Digital Vision will launch the Golden Eye 4 film scanner for restoration and archive at NAB 2014. The new scanner incorporates many new features that have been requested by users of Golden Eye 3.

Kelvin Bolah, President, Digital Vision, said, "The Golden Eye 4 will become, without doubt, the best scanner in the world. Our customers have been very engaged in the development process, telling us what they like and how we can improve the scanner. We're very proud to launch the Golden Eye 4, which provides many new features including universal optics that can handle any film size, faster scanning and automated processes."

A key new feature of the Golden Eye 4 is universal optics - a single lens, motor driven, multi-axis optical system for precision image sizing, position and focus. Users can scan any film size from 8mm to 70mm without changing the optics.

Other new features for the Golden Eye 4 include:

- New gates and optics

- New tri-linear camera

- Automatic restoration processes using Phoenix restoration software, and distributed automated processing using Loki

- Limitless handling of shrunken film

- Real-time scanning in 2K and up to 11fps in 4K

- Optional wet gate

Studio Hamburg has ordered the first Golden Eye 4 film scanner with 70mm option, to complement their Golden Eye 3.

Christoph Lohfeldt, Studio Hamburg, said, "We chose the Golden Eye because we appreciate the innovative technology and the very good support we receive from Digital Vision. The Golden Eye also offers an excellent price-performance ratio, compared to similar yet far more expensive scanners."

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Linköping in Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognised highest quality in scanning, film digitisation, preservation and archiving.

In April 2011, Digital Vision acquired Image Systems and is now a division of the Image Systems group of companies. For more information, visit www.digitalvision.se

All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.

# # #

Digital Vision Marketing Contact:

Patrick Morgan | patrick.morgan@digitalvision.se | Tel: +44 (0) 20 7734 8282 | Mobile +44 (0) 7917674711

Digital Vision PR Contacts:

EMEA/APAC

Dawn Egerton, Bubble & Squeak | dawn@bubblesqueak.co.uk | Tel: +44 (0)7887 627764

USA

Chris Purse, Ignite | chris@ignite.bz | Tel: +1 818 980 3473