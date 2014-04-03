Solid State Logic Appoints Dr. Enrique Perez Gonzalez as Chief Technology Officer on Board of Directors

OXFORD, UK – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Enrique Perez Gonzalez as Chief Technology Officer for Solid State Logic’s Board of Directors. Dr. Perez has been promoted from his current role as Head of R&D and became a board member effective April 1.

“Enrique is one of those rare individuals who has deep technical ability, first-hand experience of our markets and the skills to manage product research and development effectively,” states SSL’s CEO Antony David. “Even more importantly, he has the vision to build upon our technical heritage and the resources to take us forward.”

Dr. Perez joined SSL in 2011, spearheading the development of the Tempest processing platform and SSL’s new Live console. An electronics and communications graduate from ITSEM, Mexico, which included a year at Australia’s Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, he is an alumnus of the University of York (UK), and holds a doctorate in electronic engineering from the Queen Mary University of London.

“I am very excited at the opportunity to provide the technology, vision and leadership for a company with such an impressive technological heritage,” says Dr. Perez. “It is an honour to be able to work on a daily basis with the best engineering team there is in the industry. I look forward to a future of innovation and technology that will deliver the user experiences our customers have come to expect from SSL.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast, live and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.