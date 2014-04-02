EditShare to Give Away TWO Ultra Shared Storage Systems During NAB 2014

NAB 2014, Booth SL5709

Boston, MA — April 2, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, has opened registration for the EditShare Shared Storage NAB Jackpot promotion taking place during NAB 2014. Open to all NAB attendees, the promotion gives entrants a chance to win anEditShare Ultra Shared Storage system, valued at 8,000.00 USD. The drawings will take place on Tuesday, April 8th at 4:00pm and again on Wednesday, April 9th at 4:00pm. Entrants must register for the promotion (https://www.surveymonkey.com/s/editshare-ultra) and pick up a raffle ticket from the EditShare booth before the drawings take place. They also must be present on the EditShare booth during the drawing to win.

EditShare Ultra is a complete EditShare shared storage system in a compact, lightweight form factor. Designed for small workgroups with up to four concurrent users, Ultra provides an entry-level solution for companies that might otherwise think they can’t afford an EditShare system. Thanks to Ultra, no film or television company should ever have to settle for a commodity, “do-it-yourself” generic NAS product.

Ultra has all the standard features found in EditShare’s flagship XStream, Energy, and Field shared storage models, including hardware RAID protection, enterprise hard drives, media and project sharing support for Avid, Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro and Lightworks Pro, guaranteed real-time “edit in place” performance, the EditShare Sync Tool for sending media to another EditShare system over the Internet and simple administration tools that don’t require any IT expertise. Ultra shared storage systems can even be expanded by adding a second EditShare shared storage system and creating an EditShare Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA) group.

Ultra comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports for direct connections to client workstations or laptops, or for a “bonded” connection to an affordable Gigabit switch. With a bonded connection, Ultra delivers all the performance needed to power an entire small workgroup.

EditShare Press Briefing at NAB 2014

Members of the registered press at NAB are invited to attend EditShare’s private press briefing held at its booth SL5709 on Monday, April 7th at 4:00pm. Participants should register their attendance with Anya Oskolkova, anya@zazilmediagroup.com, or via this registration form.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

