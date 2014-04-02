The New Grass Valley is Future-Ready with Two Locations at NAB 2014: Combination of Grass Valley and Miranda showcases synergies and integrated demonstrations that address near-term challenges and prepare broadcasters for the future

NAB 2014, Las Vegas, Booths SL206 and N2513 — The new Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, will make its debut at the 2014 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show as an integrated presence, unified under a single banner, following the recent completion of Belden Inc.’s acquisition of Grass Valley. The new entity, the result of the historic merging of operations between industry powerhouses Grass Valley and Miranda, will host customers, partners, resellers and media at two different locations in the Las Vegas Convention Center, April 7-10: South Hall SL206 for Live and News Production, and North Hall N2513 for Playout.

Grass Valley personnel will demonstrate enhanced end-to-end workflows, featuring a host of well-integrated solutions that address the contemporary challenges of acquisition through production and playout. Both Grass Valley locations, identified with a combination of familiar brand icons—Grass Valley’s “GV” script and Miranda’s trademark, purple ellipse—will host a series of presentations and demonstrations that clearly illustrate the simplicity and flexibility of cloud-enabled solutions,the efficiency of software-based digital media workflows,and the fast-lane future of 4K on the IP superhighway.

Marco Lopez, Grass Valley’s president, said, “Just one week after the completion of the acquisition, we’re excited to share our celebration with the market. Most importantly, we look forward to demonstrating to our current and future customers the positive impact that our complementary portfolios, integrated engineering resources and shared domain knowledge can have on their businesses. Everything we do during this integration will be specifically designed to improve our ability to meet our customers’ needs both today and tomorrow. NAB attendees will see that teamwork already in action.”

South Hall Lower, SL206, will feature the unveiling of the industry’s most comprehensive 4K production workflow: 4K K-Frame production switcher support, frame accurate 4K routing with the NVISION 8500 series, 4K K2 Dyno Replay Systems with an optional pan/zoom HD extraction output, 4K Kaleido multiviewers, 4K editing with EDIUS and a technology demonstration of the industry’s first 4K camera to utilize broadcast standard B4 lenses based on award-winning Grass Valley LDX technology. This camera makes 4K sports production practical by offering the same excellent depth of field, field of view and sensitivity that the industry’s best storytellers have become accustomed to in mainline HD productions.

In addition, the Grass Valley South Hall booth will showcase the new LDX HiSpeed (LDX HS) and LDX Compact HiSpeed (LDX Compact HS) 3X super slow-motion cameras, and the LDX XtremeSpeed (LDX XS) and LDX Compact XtremeSpeed (LDX Compact XS) 6X ultra slow-motion cameras that capture footage at unbelievably fast frame rates. When combined with K2 Dyno’s new AnySpeed algorithm, this system dramatically enables the ability to tell compelling and engaging stories during replays and highlights. The South Hall will also feature GV STRATUS DMP (Digital Media Platform). With GV STRATUS DMP, Grass Valley becomes the first company to deliver the “holy grail” of digital media for news organizations: live streaming with embargoed content replacement and hyper-client based advertising, enabling exciting new revenue opportunities for a very small incremental investment.

Both North and South Hall locations will feature the industry’s most comprehensive signal processing and routing that power a broadcasters’ ability to generate an ever increasing number of programs, including new IP Gateways for NVISION 8500 Series routers, which are central to preparing for the additional bandwidth required by 4K production. The North Hall booth will focus on playout and the introduction and accompanying theater presentation of the industry’s first cloud-enabled solution for playout. The powerful GV STRATUS media workflow platform will couple with the iTX integrated playout platform and be shown driving a series of applications to highlight powerful new levels of depth, scalability and performance for digital media workflows.

Key solutions at both locations will include a targeted selection of integrated technology demonstrations that highlight the rapid results achieved by the now combined technology teams. In the North Hall, GV GUARDIAN and iControl make up an all-in-one health/status monitoring solution—with Belden’s leading line of cable and connectivity solutions transporting signals throughout the booth. At South Hall SL206, Kaleido multiviewers will power monitoring displays for a wide range of applications that include K2 Dyno replay, GV Director nonlinear live production systems and Ignite automated production systems.

Lopez continued, “In the past four years, Belden has invested more than $800 million in this market which is powerful evidence that it’s serious about supporting our customers on their way to the future. The early reaction from loyal customers of both brands has been very positive and it will be great to share our excitement with them in Las Vegas.”

Grass Valley is exhibiting at NAB in Las Vegas from April 7-10, 2014 on booth SL206 and N2513.