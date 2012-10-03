Ventuz Guides a Virtual Dive at Expo 2012 in Yeosu Korea

German Pavilion Wins Gold Award for “Best Content Implementation” of Event Theme

Ventuz Technology, provider of high-end 3D graphics software technology played an integral role in the interactive content display for the award-winning “Seavolution” German pavilion at the World Expo Yeosu Korea 2012. The Ventuz software suite was used by German-based multimedia agency Deutsche Werbewelt to create large scale interactive installations that demonstrated an animated voyage of discovery beneath the ocean.

“The Living Ocean and Coast” was this year’s Expo theme, where more than 100 countries and international organizations were invited to communicate and demonstrate their ideas for balancing the preservation of ocean and coastal areas with economic development. The next World Expo will be held in 2015 in Milan, Italy.

"Seavolution" ("Sea" and "Evolution") presented by Germany, consisted of three exhibition areas: "Coasts," "Biotope," and "Treasure chamber." The technologically sophisticated exhibits ranged from environmentally-friendly ships, tidal power stations, tsunami early warning systems, waste in the sea, overfishing, to the wealth of resources found on the bottom of the ocean. The German Pavilion at Expo 2012 Yeosu Korea was organized by the HMC on behalf of the BMWi. The concept for content design was provided by the working group facts and fiction GmbH and GTP Architekten. For more information, visit http://www.expo2012-deutschland.de.

Deutsche Werbewelt utilized Ventuz to plan, produce, create, and develop a variety of graphical and content-rich visualization applications that guided visitors at the Expo through interactive touch-screens, as well as dynamic presentations of a number of scientific oceanic evolutions. At the heart of the entire set of highly immersive experiences was the Ventuz software suite, a feature-rich solution that not only provided Deutsche Werbewelt with the production toolset, but also enabled visitor browsing and touch-screen interaction, as well as multi-dimensional and multi-layered content.

“For many years Ventuz has been our number one choice for creating interactive applications,” commented Dennis Presche with Deutsche Werbewelt. “It allows us to work extremely fast and adjust to the customer’s needs and wishes in the most flexible way.Therefore it was the perfect tool for a project of this size and versatility. There are no limits to our creativity with Ventuz.”

Due to the overwhelming creativity and popularity of “Seavolution,” the Yeosu Korea organization committee awarded the German pavilion with the Gold Award for the “best content implementation” of the event’s theme.

Used throughout the live presentation and broadcast markets, the Ventuz software suite is considered one of the most innovative solutions available today. It specifically addresses the challenges creative agencies are facing in keeping up with the technological and presentation needs of customers as well as helping broadcasters produce, manage and deliver high-end 3D on-air and in-studio graphics efficiently and economically. Regardless of the application, the openness of the Ventuz software suite allows for a variety of external control capabilities, such as multi-touch functionality enabling communication with any input device connected to a standard Windows PC.

Its easy to use authoring and animation environment offers an open framework of building blocks, which means users not only have a complete toolset for creating compelling content, but it also supports seamless integration with 3rd party applications. The unsurpassed flexibility of the Ventuz 3D engine provides unique possibilities to utilize designs for live presentations, interactive exhibits, broadcast on-air graphics, and interactive in-studio applications.

About Ventuz Technology AG:

Ventuz Technology offers hardware-agnostic, resolution-independent 3D real-time software and technology for graphics design, authoring, and control of non-linear animation and interactive 3D presentations, as well as video wall and multi-display presentations.

Ventuz Broadcast:

Ventuz Technology’s Broadcast edition addresses on-air and in-studio broadcast applications, post production graphics and 3D workflows. As a field-proven real-time graphics solution, global broadcast stations currently utilize Ventuz for the 2D/3D authoring and graphic playback of sportscasts, and in-studio presentations.

Ventuz Professional:

Advertising agencies and the live events industry utilize Ventuz Professional edition for creating and staging large-scale multimedia client presentations and fully interactive product launches. Digital signage content designers use Ventuz software tools for the creation and display (including touch-screen) for POS. Regardless of the application, customers including Microsoft, Audi, Adidas, D:SF, VW, and Porsche use Ventuz for unlimited creativity for real-time 3D design, authoring and presentation.

For more information about Ventuz products and services please visit: http://ventuz.com. Connect with us on Facebook.

View the Ventuz YouTube Channel for application examples: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL47C04DEBB7C43967&feature=plcp