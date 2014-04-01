At 2014 PBS Technology Conference, Volicon's Andrew Sachs to Present on Expanding Uses of Compliance Logging

Volicon today announced that Andrew Sachs, the company's vice president of product management, has been invited to present at the 2014 PBS Technology Conference. On Friday, April 4 at 9:30 a.m. in the Emperors I ballroom of the Caesars Palace Conference Center, Sachs will present "Simplifying and Extending Compliance Logging Capabilities Across PBS Stations."

The PBS Technology Conference is the premier annual gathering for broadcast engineers, information technology, and traffic professionals, as well as general managers and senior executives within the public television industry. During the conference, Sachs will discuss how a better understanding of the on-air broadcast product enables PBS stations to meet the demands of the audience, build viewership, and increase giving and sponsorship. In doing so, he first will look at the role of video monitoring in providing a window into the entire broadcast product and at how compliance logging helps decision-makers make better-informed choices about content production and delivery.

Sachs' presentation will also discuss how, by pairing audio and video with related data and by providing straightforward access to both, compliance logging technology offers the media enterprise valuable media intelligence that helps engineering and executive staff assure regulatory compliance while enhancing the quality and competitiveness of the on-air product.

Finally, with a deployed system spanning California's San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and Monterey areas as an example, Sachs will review the use of centralized compliance logging for remote monitoring of a city- or statewide network of PBS stations.

Over a career spanning nearly two decades in test and measurement solutions, Sachs has been a regular speaker at the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference, SBE Broadcast and Technology Expo, and GovComm, and he has served as the host of numerous webinars dedicated to monitoring, compliance, and the use of media intelligence in broadcast and cable enterprises.

