Thomson Video Networks' New Half-Rack ViBE(TM) Contribution Platform and DVB-S/S2/DSNG Modulation Features Now Shipping; On Display at 2014 NAB Show

RENNES, France -- April 1, 2014 -- At the 2014 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will showcase the ViBE(TM) CP6100, a new half-rack version of its CP6000 premium multi-channel video contribution platform. Ideal for space-constrained mobile deployments, the CP6100 is the first product of its kind to offer MPEG-4 HD 4.2.2 10-bit, dual-channel encoding with a built-in multiplexer and DVB-S2 modulator in a compact half rack. In addition, Thomson Video Networks will feature its new DVB-S/S2/DSNG hot-swappable satellite modulator board for the CP6000 and CP6100 that includes advanced modulation optimization technology for fixed and mobile contribution solutions.

"At Thomson Video Networks, we remain committed to delivering the most innovative and versatile contribution and distribution solutions available. The new ViBE CP6100 and DVB-S2 satellite modulator board are the latest examples of this commitment," said Stephane Cloirec, director, product management, Thomson Video Networks. "With the CP6100's smaller footprint, broadcasters are able to save space for deployments such as mobile DSNG contribution or outside broadcasting vehicles covering live events, without compromising on the video quality and feature set our full-sized CP6000 is known for. And, since the ViBE CP6100 and the full-rack CP6000 share a common technology, broadcasters are able to maximize use of boards and software between mobile and fixed deployments for reduced costs and easier operation."

Like the 1-RU ViBE CP6000, the CP6100 is a dedicated, multi-format, high-performance solution for top-quality live video contribution, offering robust multiplexing, multiple reconfigurable encoding or decoding capabilities, and a built-in DVB-S/S2/DSNG modulator featuring support for the recently adopted DVB-S2X standard. Much more than an encoder or decoder, the CP6100 offers unmatched compression performance in encoder/decoder software that can be upgraded from MPEG-2 SD to MPEG-4 HD 4.2.2 10 bit. The CP6100 offers two hot-swappable slots for fast and easy exchange of encoder/decoder modules without disturbing channels in use.

Major DVB-S2X extensions are already supported, and further extensions will be available via a simple software upgrade.

Both the ViBE CP6100 and the hot-swappable modulator board are now shipping.

