Barnfind Offers Upgraded Version of BarnStudio Control Software

Sandefjord, Norway — Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, has announced that a significantly enhanced version of BarnStudio, the Company’s own control software is now available. Stian Skjelstad, Barnfind software manager, made details about the release public from headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway.

BarnStudio, a quick and uncomplicated control application that is included with the purchase of Barnfind’s BarnOne frame, supplies an overview of the input and output ports, re-clocking configurations, alarms, full matrix control, cable compensation on the input side, and auto SFP detection. The upgraded version has a new design, support for SNMP Traps, changes of IP address can now be done via SNMP and many other features have been added. Barnfind’s BarnStudio allows users to choose and easily install new firmware and updates.

The new BarnStudio software was also used in the 4K 60p 4:2:2 presentation held in Malaysia last week together with Barnfind’s partner Village Island and their associates.

See demonstrations of BarnStudio and all of Barnfind’s solutions at NAB Booth N 1307. There will be a Press Lunch at the Booth on Tuesday, April 8 at Noon.

For more information: www.barnfind.no

Photo caption: Barnfind’s BarnStudio software was used in the 4K 60p 4:2:2 presentation held in Malaysia during the week of March 10th together with Barnfind’s partner Village Island and their associates.



About Barnfind Technologies AS

Barnfind Technologies, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption platform that supports numerous signals in one frame.

Barnfind contact: Wiggo Evensen

wiggo@barnfind.no

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener / harriet@desertmoon.tv/ +1 845-512-8283