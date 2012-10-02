Sound Devices Names Pat McConnell Sales Manager

Industry Veteran Brings More Than 20 Years of Experience to Company

REEDSBURG, WI, OCTOBER 2, 2012 — Sound Devices, developer of audio and video products for field production, is pleased to announce that Pat McConnell has been named sales manager. In his new position, Pat will work directly with the Sound Devices sales team to further promote the company’s entire range of audio and video products. In addition to driving sales initiatives, he will work to strengthen the Sound Devices reseller and distributor network. Pat is based at the Sound Devices office in Reedsburg, WI.

With more than two decades of experience in the audio and visual industry, Pat brings a strong background in live performance, systems engineering and production to Sound Devices. His consultative sales approach will help to further educate Sound Devices’ customers on the company’s products.

Prior to joining the Sound Devices team, Pat worked as a manufacturer’s representative with AudioBiz Incorporated, a Midwest U.S. representative of pro audio companies. During his 13-year tenure at AudioBiz, Pat received multiple national awards, including Salesperson of the Year from Shure Incorporated.

First starting out as a musician, he spent years performing professionally and taught recording technologies at an accredited Midwest media college. In addition to his performance career, Pat held several sales management positions in the Wisconsin area and also owned and operated PostScript Productions Incorporated, a regional sound company in Madison, WI.

“Pat’s extensive experience and proven track record will make him an important part in building Sound Devices’ position as a leader in our markets,” says Jim Koomar, director of sales for Sound Devices. ”We are very excited to have him be part of our sales team.”

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The fourteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.