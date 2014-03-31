Wohler CEO Carl Dempsey to Serve as Panelist for IABM State of the Industry Breakfast at 2014 NAB Show

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 31, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Carl Dempsey, the company's CEO, will participate in a panel discussion during the IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) Annual NAB State of the Industry Breakfast on Monday, April 7, the first day of the 2014 NAB Show. Dempsey will join fellow CEOs Brian Cram of Dejero Labs, Marco Lopez of Miranda, and Charlie Vogt of Imagine Communications and GatesAir. The panel discussion will follow a 7:30 a.m. presentation by IABM CEO Peter White on the IABM's latest market intelligence.

"The rapid evolution of content consumption habits is driving change within both broadcast enterprises and the businesses that supply media technology to them," said Dempsey. "The data that Peter presents will bring these changes into sharper focus and provide the foundation for a dynamic dialog on the future direction of the technology supply industry."

The IABM is the trade organization that represents broadcast and media technology vendors, as well as the leading source of supply-side industry intelligence. During his presentation, White will present key data about the business climate. Dempsey and the rest of the panel will weigh in on this intelligence and the most pressing and critical issues facing the industry. John Ive, director of business development and technology at the IABM, will serve as moderator.

The IABM breakfast will take place in room N232 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Further information about the event is available on the IABM website: www.theiabm.org. Information about Wohler and the company's products is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, and it continues today through the company's development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications. Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) platform extends the company's award-winning product lines to include solutions for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, accelerated transcoding, and standards conversion. Together, Wohler's advanced file-based solutions and proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring and content management products ensure high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler and RadiantGrid products is available at www.wohler.com.

