Digigram AoIP Distribution Codec IQOYA *SERV/LINK Now Supports up to 32 MADI Stereo Channels and 32 Stereo Codecs in 1-RU

MONTBONNOT, France -- March 31, 2014 -- Digigram today announced the release of the company's renowned IQOYA *SERV/LINK IP audio codec in a space-saving new 1-RU design that supports up to 64 MADI channels of radio programs, intercom, and commentary channels for radio and television broadcast applications.

"This new 1-RU IQOYA *SERV/LINK IP audio codec features the renowned FluidIP-based IP streaming stability and quality of our established IQOYA solutions, and also provides exceptional I/O flexibility and high channel density within a space-saving design," said Stéphane Bert, IP audio distribution product manager at Digigram. "These capabilities allow users to maintain high audio quality while reducing both the cost and space required for critical audio transport applications."

The 1-RU IQOYA *SERV/LINK IP audio codec is ideal for the transport of multiple audio programs (mono, stereo, multichannel) over IP networks from studio to studio (SSL); to transmitter links (STL); to DVB operators via MPEG-TS/IP support; and to Web radio streaming servers through SHOUTcast/Icecast support. The codec allows an audio program to be transmitted to several destinations simultaneously through several transport protocols and encapsulation (raw RTP, HTTP, MPEG-TS/IP, SPTS or MPTS over RTP or UDP).

The system's high channel density accommodates up to 16 stereo AES/EBU channels, eight stereo analog channels, or 32 stereo MADI channels. The solution also supports RAVENNA/AES67 and Livewire LAN audio connectivity and multiple audio codecs (PCM, MPEG L2 and L3, AAC, apt-X). Digigram's 4-RU model of the system makes even more channels available. The IQOYA *SERV/LINK codec is highly scalable and can be upgraded to support additional audio I/Os (per packet of eight mono channels) and auxiliary data ports (RS232, GPIOs).

Redundant dual streaming with time-diversity, FECs, smart synchronization on the incoming stream, all of the mechanisms for managing network errors, and redundant power supply assure reliable operation and audio integrity. A Web-based GUI simplifies system configuration and monitoring, and users can access and manage control, monitoring, and alarm functions via SNMP.

