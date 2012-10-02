Kovel/Fuller Agency Uses Actus Digital Monitoring Service to Keep a Close Eye on Its Creative Distribution

US-based Kovel/Fuller employs Actus technology for monitoring client spots, ensuring its high level of delivery and quality standards are met across all broadcast media



Tel-Aviv, Israel — October 2, 2012—Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, announced today that the US-based Kovel/Fuller agency has implemented the Actus Platform monitoring solution comprised of the Actus View and Actus AdWatch modules. Featured recently on AMC’s The Pitch, Kovel/Fuller is a star agency representing a large stable of marquee brands such as Mercury Insurance, CashCall Mortgage and Sizzler Restaurants. Kovel/Fuller will use the Actus technology to monitor the company’s creative campaigns, ensuring they are distributed according to plan and to the high-level quality Kovel/Fuller is known for. Actus CEO Sima Levy comments, “What is unique about Actus is the integration of technology and capabilities. Actus provides several major components integrated into one platform. This is incredibly cost-effective and much easier for media organizations and advertising agencies like Kovel/Fuller to manage. Actus customers have one integrated system for monitoring and managing their advertising assets as opposed to a fragmented setup that utilizes different applications that are far less productive and more costly. For example, Kovel/Fuller combined ad detection and monitoring in one system. One box, one interface … fast, simple-to-use, highly accurate and incredibly cost-competitive.”



“We have evaluated a few leading systems in the market and realized that Actus solutions are innovative, answer all our specific requirements as well as future requirements, using best-branded hardware, and all in a cost-effective way. We were also surprised by Actus implementation, one server for a large quantity of channels. We are happy with the Actus View and AdWatch modules, as well as its professional service,” says Corey McCloud, director of information technology at Kovel/Fuller, LLC.



More on Actus View and AdWatch

Actus View is an enhanced video recording solution that offers capturing of any number of audio and video channels at any bitrate or frame-size, content archiving and extraction, bookmarks, annotation, transcoding and delivery management, all in a single solution accessible from any computer in the organization.



Actus AdWatch provides advertising agencies, content producers, distributors and regulators simple-to-use media monitoring tools that verify advertising content is broadcasted according to plan over local and remote affiliate channels. The latest Actus Adwatch release detects unknown advertisements within commercial blocks (inside advertising breaks) and presents them to the operator for approval. Once approved, the new commercial content is detected in both future feeds and within past recorded content stored in the archives.



About Kovel/Fuller

Kovel/Fuller provides advertising strategy, creative development, media planning and buying, point-of-sale and other marketing services to help clients build brand recognition and sales. Kovel/Fuller has expertise in print, broadcast, direct response, and interactive marketing for clients in various industries including automotive, entertainment, financial services, health care, and retail, including Time Warner Cable, Yokohama Tire, and Pacific Life Insurance. The agency was founded in 1999 by John Fuller, its president, and Lee Kovel, its chief creative officer. For more information, please visit: http://www.kovelfuller.com/.



About Actus Digital

Actus Digital, a subsidiary of Taya Media Group, Israel’s premier video media and visual communication content and technologies company, is a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification for broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, IPTV, media and monitoring agencies, governments and content producers. Leveraging emerging web technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus’ solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus’ next-generation solutions complement any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and repurposing transmissions from channels around the world. Its impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates such as BSkyB, Sky, Fox channels, Star, Chello Media, StarHub, Singtel, Levira, MTG, Encopmass, AirTel, and Zee Networks. For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.



