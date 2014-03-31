TSL Products Partners with Telecoms Expert, ARG, to Lead Audio/Video-over-IP Movement for Broadcasters at NAB 2014

Strategic Development Project Yields Ground-Breaking Audio/Video-over-IP Technology

LAS VEGAS, march 31, 2014 – TSL Products, manufacturer of audio monitoring, surround sound microphones and processing, broadcast control systems and power management solutions, have formed a strategic alliance with A.R.G ElectroDesign (ARG), leading manufacturer of distribution solutions for the telecoms/satellite industry. The partnership will enable the development of cutting edge Audio/Video-over-IP technology that revolutionizes the way in which signals are transported within a broadcast infrastructure.

“This partnership positions TSL Products as a pioneering manufacturer in the Audio/Video-over-IP space and will give broadcasters the confidence to engage and partner with us on their journey into the next generation of broadcasting,”says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Products.

“We’re very excited to be partnering and developing our relationship with ARG; a company with a strong technical background in the telecoms and broadcast industries. With the advent of Audio/Video-over-IP workflows, it is critical that broadcast manufacturers design innovative products that solve the new broadcast production challenges that will emerge from the adoption of the technology. Our partnership with ARG will strengthen this commitment by offering next generation equipment with low latency networking and tight synchronization between all devices.”

“We recognize TSL Products as an industry leader in the world of broadcast and believe that our co-development of Audio/Video-over-IP networking equipment will yield ground-breaking results,” says Neil MacTaggart, Commercial Director at ARG.

For more information please visit www.tslproducts.com.

Visit TSL Products’ Booth at NAB 2014 - N1123

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.

About ARG

ARG ElectroDesign designs and manufactures products for the broadcast, telecommunications, and IT industries. The ARG range of Carrier Class Ethernet switches for synchronized networks and redundancy are augmented by the company’s expertise with DVB-ASI and telecoms networks. High quality combined with low total cost of ownership make ARG products the choice of many global Broadcasters and Telcos. For more information, please visit www.arg.co.uk