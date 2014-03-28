Soaring sales for Vinten Radamec's revolutionary APS system

Bury St Edmunds - Vinten Radamec®, a Vitec Group Company, and world leader in robotic camera support systems, has received significant orders from broadcasters around the globe following the recent release of its highly anticipated Absolute Positioning System (APS) navigation system.

The revolutionary APS is a positioning system designed to integrate seamlessly with Vinten Radamec's Fusion robotic pedestals, delivering unrivalled positional accuracy and operational flexibility never before possible with free-roaming robotic camera support pedestals.

There has been unprecedented demand for the ground-breaking product which has seen major broadcasters from across the US, including CNBC and CNN-DC, as well as networks across the APAC and EMEA regions install the APS in their studios. There are further firm orders in the pipeline.

One of Vinten Radamec's key partner's in Australia, Amber Technology, managed a recent installation at the Melbourne news studio of the Seven network, a top rating television network in Australia.

Leon Hart, Business Unit Manager, Professional Products Group at Amber Technology said: "Studios will see a real benefit from this game-changing technology, particularly those news studios that have adopted automation. The APS option for robotic pedestals offers significant advantages for our customers in terms of both labour saving set up procedures and repeatable accuracy. The daily requirement of floor targeting each pedestal is no longer required - with APS the pedestal position is recalled instantly and accurately from the control panel by the operator who no longer needs to be on the studio floor."

The APS was awarded a coveted 'Best of IBC2012' accolade when it made its debut at the event and also won the TV Technology Star award at last year's NAB, where it was praised for being the 'most valuable product' at the event.

The APS works in conjunction with Vinten Radamec's Fusion pedestals and, even when switching from manual to robotic mode, the system no longer relies on a floor target or tile for navigation and positioning. The solution uses a scanning laser-based measurement system to detect unobtrusive, passive retro-reflective targets placed in the studio environment. This leaves the whole studio floor clear for the pedestal while removing the need to go through time-consuming retargeting routines.

Ruud Dobber, managing director, Vocas, a European Vitec Group partner said: "As a niche player in the camera and camera peripheral market, one of our key aims is to address new applications with the latest, innovative technology. The APS is certainly ahead of its time and provides us with one of the most advanced studio solutions to offer our customers."

Phil Dalgoutte, product manager for Vinten Radamec, said: "We announced the availability of the APS less than four weeks ago and we're delighted by its initial success. It may still be early days but we're confident that this strong demand will continue as it is one of the most advanced products on the market, which positions and performs like no other free-roaming robotic camera support pedestal."

APS system is now available from Vinten Radamec and its worldwide network of partners. It will be on display on stand SL6305 between 7-10 April at the NAB 2014 exhibition, which takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

