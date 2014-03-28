Jünger Audio Shows The D*AP4 VAP Voice Processor At NAB 2014

At NAB 2014 (Booth C2134), dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio will be showing its recently introduced D*AP4 VAP Voice Processor – a unique unit that is designed to make life easier for engineers working in radio stations, TV production voice-over studios and feature film ADR facilities. What makes this processor so special is the inclusion of Jünger Audio's proprietary Spectral Signature™ dynamic EQ – a totally new creative tool that offers automatic and dynamic EQ control to balance spectral differences. By analyzing incoming audio and comparing its spectrum with individually predetermined voice 'fingerprints', this clever unit can automatically apply dynamic EQ corrections to give a consistent sound. For people working in TV voice over and feature film ADR, this facility is a Godsend. Imagine, for example, that you have booked an expensive and well-known actress to voice the cute little rabbit in your new children's TV series. Over the course of the recording sessions you notice that her voice sounds different at different times of the day – maybe because she is tired, or has developed a sore throat, or has had a heavy night and smoked a lot of cigarettes. If you want your rabbit to sound exactly the same every time, how do you overcome this? Jünger Audio's D*AP4 VAP Voice Processor is the answer. On day one you record the actress' best rabbit voice, and then measure it using Spectral Signature. The voice's tonal characteristics are analyzed and recorded as a curve on a graph, which is used as a template for all future recordings. The next time your actress does her rabbit voice, the unit compares the new recording to the saved version and automatically adjusts the frequency until both voices match. Voilà! A perfect rabbit voice every time, thus saving a fortune in repeated ADR and voice over sessions, not to mention a lot of frustration on all sides. Jünger Audio's D*AP4 VAP Voice Processor is equally interesting to radio broadcasters who want to create an aural identity for their radio stations. By using exactly the same spectral sound management principles, the unit measures specific voice recordings and then uses these sound fingerprints as a reference. The Spectral Signature algorithm matches all subsequent live recordings to these fingerprints, thus creating a dedicated 'station sound'. "The D*AP4 VAP draws on our extensive experience with previous Voice Processing devices such as our popular VO2, but adds new tools and algorithms to create an easier and more efficient approach to voice processing with no compromise in sound quality," says Peter Pörs, CEO of Jünger Audio. "We have also included processing such as HP/LP filtering, versatile dynamics section, full parametric EQ and de-essing, and made the unit really easy to use – even for non-technical radio staff such as producers and journalists." Jünger Audio has also provided a dedicated voice leveler combined with an auto-mixer circuit to help mixed voice programs into loudness-based broadcasting on the fly. Using the optional SDI I/O card automated voice over for SDI embedded audio becomes an attractive feature of the D*AP4 VAP. Available as either an insert into a mixing desk or as a stand-alone unit, D*AP4 VAP offers interfaces that allow integration in existing environments via an AES insert. The unit can also be used with an optional analogue board that adds two high quality mic-preamps. For more information about Jünger Audio's D*AP4 VAP, please visit NAB booth C2134 or visit the company's website at www.jungeraudio.com -ends- About Jünger Audio Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com