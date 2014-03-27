ProAm USA Celebrates the People’s Choice Award Winner of the 2014 International Student Film Competition; Finalists Announced

Amr Kawji’s film “Chicago Stands For Syrian Freedom” stood out from nearly a hundred entries from across the globe as the public’s favorite to win the ProAm USA Orion Production Package and cash prize

Piedmont, SC – March 27, 2014 –ProAm USA, a manufacturer of production equipment for film and video enthusiasts and professionals, congratulates the People’s Choice Award winner of the2014 International Student Film Competition, Amr Kawji. Kawji gained the public’s attention with his short film, “Chicago Stands For Syrian Freedom,” a story dedicated to showing national camaraderie and support, teaching the world without words that our voices will not be stifled.

Kawji plans to continue his experience as a filmmaker and hopes he can begin this journey by applying some of his award money to a new camera, dovetailing his influence as a filmmaker with raising awareness for a cause close to his heart. He says, “I cannot even put this in words! With this prize money, I can finally begin a new chapter of my life. As promised, I told myself that if I win this contest, I would dedicate my prize money to continue raising awareness on Syria and its suffering.”

Voting was open to the public from March 17 to March 23. Kawji’s film won the majority of nearly 8,000 votes, beating out close to one hundred candidates from around the world. Along with the People’s Choice title, he takes home a prize of 1,500 USD and the Orion Production Package, a complete turnkey production package that includes the ProAm USA DVC210 8’ DSLR Crane, crane stand with aluminum Mount, 7” HDMI LCD monitor, 10’ HDMI to HDMI mini cable, Canon battery adapter plate, BP battery, charger, crane carrying bag and four Velcro cable ties.

A DSLR camera crane/jib, the lightweight ProAm USA 8’ DSLR Crane supports all compact cameras weighing less than 10 pounds and is constructed of high strength aluminum combined with a scratch-resistant powder coating for the ultimate in durability. The perfect piece of equipment for getting close to the action, this DSLR crane allows photographers and videographers alike to see their subject from every angle imaginable. From taking stills with a DSLR camera to shooting a film using the camera’s HD video function, anyone is able to achieve beautiful angles easily with the DVC210 DSLR camera crane/jib.

2014 International Student Film Competition Finalists Announced

ProAm USA also announced the top ten finalists who will be moving on in the competition for the chance to take home the grand prize:

Marvin Nuecklaus’s “WASSER Werke”

Travis Grenier’s “Gum”

Ora Dekornfeld’s “Sensei”

Jack Martin’s “The Game of Life”

Jason Segal’s “Jenna”

Álvaro Núñez’s “M is for Miracle”

Nick Alfieri’s “Treasure Hunt”

Adrià Olea Fernández’s “Ana”

Matthew Krieg’s “Dudley Taft”

Adam Thompson’s “Atom”

To see these and more entries in the ProAm USA 2014 International Student Film Competition, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/ProAmUSAFILMS. Grand prize, first, second and third place winners of the contest will be announced on April 4, 2014.

About the 2014 ProAm USA International Student Film Competition

Designed to encourage budding filmmakers, the competition was free to enter and open to students currently enrolled in accredited high schools, colleges and universities worldwide. The winners will be chosen and announced on April 4 by a Hollywood jury, including The Walking Dead writer Curtis Gwinn, Ash Christian, actor in The Good Wife and Law & Order, and Chicago International Film Festival jury organizer Bohus Blahut. Entries will be judged on film narrative, originality and execution of chosen genre.

Prizes Include Cash and ProAm Products

Separate from the People’s Choice Award, ProAm and its jury of Hollywood players will judge student films and award additional prizes to the filmmaker and his or her school.

Grand Prize: Student – $1,500 and the Orion Production Package; school – the Orion Production Package

Film Competition Jury

Armand Mastroianni: Director of Tales from the Dark Side, The Celestine Prophecy, Invasion, and Cameron’s Closet

Ash Christian: Writer/director of Fat Girls and Petunia, actor in The Good Wife, Law & Order, Ugly Betty

Bohus Blahut: Independent TV and film director and producer, jury organizer for the Chicago International Film Festival, teacher at Columbia College for 10 years

Cosondra Sjostrom: Co-creator/actress in Syndicate, actress in Dragon Wasps, sketch comedy writer

Jon Schnepp: Co-creator/co-producer/director of Metalocalypse, director of The Venture Bros

Curtis Gwinn: Writer from The Walking Dead, creator/writer/executive producer of Fat Guy Stuck In The Internet, creator of Death Valley, writer from The Man Show and NTSF:SD:SUV

About ProAm USA

Drawing from experience in the video and film industry, ProAm USA began in 2003 and launched its first uniquely designed camera crane in 2004. It was the first tool-less camera crane and one of the first made specifically for consumer and prosumer cameras. Over 10 years, ProAm has become the innovation leader in camera mounting systems with products used worldwide by film and video professionals. ProAm’s mission is to make it easy to shoot amazing video and create incredible films by manufacturing well-designed, superior quality crane and jib systems for high-end hobbyists and professional photographers and filmmakers.

