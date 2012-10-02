XOR Media goes to Hollywood: 2012 SMPTE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition

Greenville, New Hampshire – XOR Media (formerly SeaChange Broadcast) joins the big stars in the annual SMPTE conference in Hollywood, California. On the spotlight will be XOR Media’s storage system Universal MediaLibrary with simultaneous NAS and SAN access. The company will be at SMPTE booth 110 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, Hollywood, California on October 23 to 25, 2012.



WHOXOR Media develops high-performance, open, IT storage, specialized for media applications and private cloud data centers. XOR Media offers a product line that includes open, cloud-capable, and media-optimized technologies used by hundreds of broadcasters and content providers around the world: ingest and playout codecs MediaClient and MediaServer; and the prizewinning, clustered and scalable Universal MediaLibrary storage. XOR Media operates globally with over 200 employees and manages 15,000 channels on air.

WHAT XOR Media will showcase the XOR Universal MediaLibrary (UML)storage with simultaneous NAS and SAN access for IP-based media workflows. Access files over Fibre Channel, iSCSI, CIFS, NFS, and FTP without reconfigurations or gateways. Each UML node holds a storage capacity of 16TB to 216TB and scales to multiple petabytes in a cloud.

XOR Media will be giving away some Nikon 1 cameras for booth visitors. Registration is for free at www.smpte.org using the VIP passcode ‘smpte2012’.

WHERE Booth 110, Loews Hollywood Hotel, Hollywood, California

WHEN Tuesday, October 23 through Thursday, October 25

To arrange a meeting, please contact Marvi Torres at marvi.torres@xor-media.com or 1-978-897-0100 x7284. For more information, visit http://www.xor-media.com/index.php/events.