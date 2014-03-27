NDTV India Migrates to MPEG-4 Uplink Chain Based on Thomson Video Networks' Award-Winning ViBE EM4000 Encoder and MPEG Processing/Monitoring Solutions

RENNES, France -- March 27, 2014 -- New Delhi Television (NDTV), one of India's most-watched TV news networks, has migrated its satellite uplink infrastructure from MPEG-2 to a complete MPEG-4 multiple-channel-per-carrier (MCPC) chain based on Thomson Video Networks' advanced encoding, MPEG processing, and transport stream (TS) monitoring equipment. Driven by the award-winning ViBE(TM) EM4000 premium HD/SD encoder, NetProcessor 9030 MPEG processor, XMS network management system, and Granite Sentinel DTV monitor, the new MCPC chain replaces aging SD MPEG-2 equipment and provides an HD-ready platform to support NDTV's future technology requirements.

"When we evaluated technology partners for our MPEG-4 migration, Thomson Video Networks was the obvious choice," said Dinesh Singh, chief technology officer, NDTV Ltd. "As a high-density encoder, the ViBE EM4000 offers eight SD/HD channels in a single rack unit to save space in our existing infrastructure. With our new, state-of-the-art uplink chain, both our customers and operators have seen marked improvement in both performance and picture quality, and we really appreciate Thomson Video Networks' technology and service support."

"As one of India's leading news broadcasters, NDTV is making a big technology leap forward with its MPEG-4 migration," said Eric Louvet, vice president worldwide sales, Thomson Video Networks. "With our latest-generation, EM4000 octo-channel platform, MPEG-4 encoding will enable NDTV to save significant satellite bandwidth that can be used later for HD programming. Since the EM4000 is HD-ready, migration to HD services is smooth and easy within the existing uplink chain."

Further information about the ViBE EM4000 and other Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) EM4000 Premium HD/SD Encoder

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEEM4000PremiumHDSDEncoder.jpg

About NDTV

New Delhi Television (NDTV) is the most watched and the most respected news network in India. From the path-breaking "The World This Week" (nominated as one of India's five best television programs since Independence), to the first private news on Doordarshan, "The News Tonight," and producing India's first 24-hour news channel, "Star News," NDTV has been in the forefront of every Indian news revolution. Its three news channels, NDTV 24x7 (English), NDTV India (Hindi), and NDTV Profit (Business), continue to raise the standards of journalism with innovative programming and uncompromising integrity. NDTV also has step-down subsidiaries: NDTV Lifestyle, NDTV Convergence (triple play to exploit the synergies between television, Internet and mobile); NDTV Worldwide, offering high-end consultancy for setting up of local television news channels in emerging markets across the world. For more information, visit www.ndtv.com.

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest-possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.