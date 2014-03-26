DVEO to Introduce 2-7 Channel IP Multiplexer/Demultiplexer at NAB 2014

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will introduce their new IP multiplexer/demultiplexer at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 7-10, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU2903.



Multiplexers combine several MPEG-2 and/or H.264 transport streams into a single multiplex transport stream, or "mux" for short. They also combine several multiplexes into a single remultiplex, or "remux".



DVEO's T-Mux IP/IP™ is a professional transport stream multiplexer and demultiplexer with GigE inputs and output. It combines or multiplexes 2 to 7 incoming MPEG-2 and/or H.264 IP Transport Streams, single program transport streams (SPTS) or multiple program transport streams (MPTS), to a single multiple program transport stream.



The muxed stream can be output to IP (UDP or RTP) or optional DVB-ASI. The system also de-muxes transport streams (SPTS/MPTS) to two to seven MPEG-2 and H.264 transport streams.



"This device is designed for cable companies, telcos, and IPTV operators who source their content via dedicated circuits or public internet," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "The T-Mux IP/IP provides an affordable way to deliver multiplexed IP streams across broadband infrastructure. It features excellent PID (program identifier) manipulation, including PID filtering, addition, and mapping."



The T-Mux IP/IP features LCD front panel controls plus web-based management, and front panel connectors for easy setup of the IP inputs.



The optional ASI system includes one ASI input, seven UDP/RTP inputs, one ASI output, and one UDP/RTP output.



Features:



Multiplexes two to seven MPEG-2 and H.264 transport streams (SPTS/MPTS)

Inputs: 7 IP inputs (10/100/1000 Mbps, UDP, RTP)

Outputs: One multiplexed stream to IP (UDP, RTP, 10/100/1000 Mbps) or optional ASI

De-multiplexes single transport streams (SPTS/MPTS) to two to seven MPEG-2 and H.264 transport streams

Inputs: One IP input (10/100/1000 Mbps, UDP, RTP) or one optional DVB-ASI input

Outputs: 7 IP outputs (10/100/1000 Mbps, UDP, RTP)

Option for one ASI input, seven UDP/RTP inputs, one ASI output, and one UDP/RTP output

UDP Unicast and Multicast support

Supports all video layers and profiles including Multi-view and 4:2:2

Audio stream types supported: AC-3, Enhanced AC-3, MPEG Audio (Layers I, II, and III), AAC, DTS

SMPTE 302M 8 channel audio (pass through)

Transport packet size: 188 bytes

LCD front panel controls plus web-based management

Front panel connectors for IP inputs, for easy setup

Transport stream input rates up to 40 Mbps per channel

Transport stream output rates up to 400 Mbps

Program filter and mapping

PID filtering and mapping

PSI (PAT/PMT) signaling

PCR dejittering and restamping

TS CBR to VBR conversion

TS VBR to CBR conversion

Bit rate conversion CBR to CBR, VBR to VBR



Suggested Retail Prices:

T-Mux IP/IP: $3,995 U.S.

T-Mux IP/IP+ASI – Option for one ASI input, and one ASI output: $4,995 U.S.









