Forbidden Technologies Speaking Events During the 2014 NAB Show

LONDON -- March 25, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, announced that it will participate in several speaking events and joint demonstrations during the 2014 NAB Show.

Presentation at Microsoft(R) Booth

On Tuesday, April 8 at 4:30 p.m. at the Microsoft booth SL5110, Greg Hirst, business development director at Forbidden, will give a presentation titled "FORscene's Integration Solutions for Post-Producing Live Sports." This presentation will explore how the FORscene cloud-based post-production platform has been integrated into Windows Azure(TM). The integrated solution provides both subclipping of live sports feeds and publishing of VOD highlight packages with inserted graphics and animations through the same, intuitive interface. FORscene will be shown running fully virtualized within Azure, ingesting a Smooth Streaming video stream and subclipping frame-accurately. Clips will be passed back to Azure for handoff to other content distribution networks. The presentation will also show the power of FORscene in a VOD workflow, where it combines all the tools typically required of NLEs yet runs in a browser on a standard laptop. Examples of real-life workflows will include details of a collaboration with deltatre at a variety of sports events.

NAB Show Session: The Future of Sports Video Production

During this 30-minute session on Tuesday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m. in room S227, Jim Irving, group marketing director at deltatre will present on how deltatre is pioneering resource-saving production workflows in the sports industry, particularly relating to cloud-based video production and metadata management. This presentation will explain how deltatre integrated FORscene into their workflow to allow remote post-production and publishing of Olympic content -- enabling scalable delivery of video content to multiple broadcast teams with minimal incremental cost. More information about this Broadcast Engineering Conference session is available at: http://goo.gl/6YXXZd.

BEA2014 -- The Broadcast Education Association Conference

On Monday, April 7 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., Greg Hirst will participate in the Broadcaster Education Association's panel titled "Cloud Computing in Media Production" in Pavilion 1 in the Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center. Panellists will explore examples of cloud computing in preproduction, production, and post-production, with Hirst presenting a piece on "The Cloud and the Evolution of Post-Production" focusing on how new IT technology enables more and more of the broadcast post-production workflow to move into cloud-based solutions like FORscene. More information is available at http://www.beaweb.org/2014/bea2014.html.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media.