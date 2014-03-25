Nexidia's Drew Lanham to Present at 2014 PBS Technology Conference and NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference

ATLANTA -- March 25, 2014 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced that Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division, will give a presentation at the 2014 PBS Technology Conference and two presentations at the 2014 NAB Show's Broadcast Engineering Conference in Las Vegas in early April.

The PBS Technology Conference session, titled "Search in the Absence of Sufficient Metadata and Automated Closed Captioning, Descriptive Video, and Language Verification," will take place on Thursday, April 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Caesars Palace Conference Center in the Emperors II ballroom. Steve Wynn, director of engineering and maintenance at the PBS Media Operations Center (MOC) will be the co-presenter. Lanham and Wynn will discuss Nexidia's patented phonetic search technology including how PBS has used it to enhance searchability of its digital archive, and how it has helped PBS's efforts to repurpose existing media assets. The presenters will also detail how PBS is using Nexidia QC(TM) automated techniques to verify captions, video description, and language within the MOC's workflows.

At the 2014 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference on Monday, April 7, at 11 a.m., Lanham will present a paper titled "Automated QC Technology Verifies Captions and Languages" as part of the Video Description and Captioning section. In the 30-minute session, to be held in room S227 of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Lanham will describe the technology behind automated quality control and explain how media operations can incorporate the technology into their own workflows to ensure content is being distributed in the right languages with the correct captions at the right times.

On Thursday, April 10, at 9 a.m., Lanham will address NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference attendees again with a 30-minute session on "Phonetic-Based Search of Dialogue: The Key to Unlocking an Archive's Potential." As part of the conference's Media Asset Management section, Lanham will explain Nexidia's phonetic-based dialog search technology and how it can change the way all kinds of organizations discover and use media assets. The session will convene in room S228 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Nexidia will demonstrate its phonetic-search-based products, Nexidia QC and Nexidia Dialogue Search, at the 2014 NAB Show in booth SL12517. More information about Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

