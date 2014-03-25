Joseph Electronics' Exclusive Camera Caddie-FP Simplifies HD Acquisition Over Fiber

NILES, Ill. -- March 25, 2014 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions through Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), today announced the availability of the new Camera Caddie-FP Series of fiber acquisition tools optimized for use in flypacks and other portable broadcast systems.

Designed to reduce setup and teardown time while providing all of the fiber signal transport components necessary to streamline live video acquisition workflows, the Caddie-FP Series maximizes the amount of time camera operators can spend getting their shots. The Series is comprised of custom, portable, flypack-friendly packages that have been optimally configured to meet the demands of different types of events, such as entertainment, news, and specific sports. Base units can be configured for stand-alone or dual-rackmount scenarios, while the camera side has the flexibility of using local power or being powered over short or long distances via Lemo- or Neutrik-equipped hybrid copper/fiber cables.

"With the Caddie-FP Series, we have truly succeeded in creating a fiber-based acquisition tool that can be custom-configured for any broadcast scenario," said Yohay Hahamy, president/CEO of Joseph Electronics. "It is no longer necessary for customers to pay for features that they don't need or to settle for less than they want. The Caddie-FP Series can meet their exact requirements and give them all of the benefits that signal transport over fiber provides."

With the Caddie-FP Series, customers get one 3G/HD-SDI video signal in each direction, sync back to the camera for genlock, one line-level audio in each direction, intercom (Studio Technologies Model 37), two GPIs, and data for camera control. There are options for 4K and Ethernet as well.

Remote power options are provided by Connexion Designs and can be configured for short- range (less than 1,640 feet/500 meters) or long-range (up to 4,920 feet/1,500 meters) transmission. Remote power setups feature full safety interlock capabilities to ensure safe and reliable operation. Every system in the Caddie-FP Series attaches to the camera with an Anton-Bauer Gold Mount.

The innovative, JE/JFS-exclusive OPTC port on all camera caddies allows operators to daisy-chain additional Caddie systems in the series on a single camera cable. All feeds and returns ride on the original camera cable and can be deployed to distances of up to 6 miles (10 kilometers) with local power, or up to 1,640 feet (500 meters) when powered remotely from the base station. The rugged, reliable Caddie units are easy to set up and troubleshoot, thanks to their modular structure and Bluebell Opticom transport modules.

Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. Its full-service fiber division, Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), designs and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, London, and Zurich. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JosephFiberSolutions-CaddieFPSet.jpg

Photo Caption: JFS Caddie-FP Base and Camera Ends