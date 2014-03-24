Dejero CEO Brian Cram Named Panelist for IABM Annual State of the Industry Breakfast at 2014 NAB Show

Cram Chosen as One of Four Industry CEOs to Discuss Latest Developments in Broadcast Industry at April 7 Event

KITCHENER, Ontario -- March 24, 2014 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of cellular newsgathering products, today announced that its CEO, Brian Cram, has been chosen as a panelist for the IABM (International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers) Annual NAB State of the Industry Breakfast. The event is scheduled for 7:30-9 a.m. on Monday, April 7, in room N232 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The breakfast will begin with a presentation from IABM CEO Peter White, who will discuss the organization's latest market intelligence regarding the global broadcast industry. White's presentation will be followed by a panel discussion featuring four leading technology vendor CEOs, who will debate the most pressing and critical issues the industry will face in the foreseeable future. Panelists were chosen to provide a cross-section of the industry and represent a range of company sizes and product types. In addition to Cram, the panel will consist of Carl Dempsey, CEO of Wohler Technologies; Marco Lopez, CEO of Miranda/Grass Valley; and Charlie Vogt, CEO of Harris Broadcast. John Ive, the IABM's director of business development and technology, will moderate the panel.

The IABM breakfast is open to all registered NAB attendees. For more information and registration, visit www.nabshow.com.

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

