Bannister Lake Licenses Broadcast Software to Bell Media

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada – Bannister Lake will license its enterprise-class software solutions to Bell Media, including all 18 CTV stations, BNN, CP24 and many speciality networks and channels. The network-wide solution will centralize news content management and channel branding at various hubs including Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto, simplifying production workflows across Canada.

Bannister Lake won the contract based on its strength and experience in automating data and graphics for broadcast operations. The contract includes licenses for BL SuperTicker, which Bell Media will use to manage news content production; and Brando for automated channel branding across SD and HD broadcasts. Both solutions offer the flexibility to regionalize content across the various stations, and support playout across multiple consumer devices (TV, web and mobile).

“Broadcasters are increasingly faced with dwindling in-house resources, yet are under pressure to deliver higher quantities of engaging content based on today’s changing habits of the TV viewer,” said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. “Centralized content management offers a way for broadcasters to achieve new levels of efficiency in creation and playout while enhancing the viewing experience for consumers. We’re excited to help Bell Media realize these achievements through the performance-driven benefits of our broadcast software solutions.”

BL SuperTicker is ideal for content management across any news production, enabling users to seamlessly blend automated data sources with original content, including editorial and on-the-fly graphics – and quickly go to air. An intuitive user interface simplifies content authoring and other workflow processes, increasing productivity across multiple channels while requiring minimal resources.

Brando automates channel branding for everything from call letter stations to large networks. Users can create and schedule content months in advance, eliminating the risks of human error associated with on-the-fly creation of branding elements such as bugs, promos and lower-thirds.

About Bannister Lake Inc.

