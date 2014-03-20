NUGEN Audio's Paul Tapper to Speak at 2014 NAB Show's Broadcast Engineering Conference

NUGEN Audio Founder to Discuss Broadcast Loudness Management Issues Beyond Basic Compliance

LEEDS, U.K. -- March 20, 2014 -- NUGEN Audio today announced that the company's founder, Dr. Paul Tapper, will present "Beyond Basic Broadcast Loudness Compliance" at the 2014 NAB Show's Broadcast Engineering Conference. A segment of the "CALM Compliance Issues" track, Dr. Tapper's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9 at 2 p.m. in room S227 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Now that the initial rush to meet broadcast loudness rules is almost over, there are a few questions starting to emerge," Dr. Tapper said. "These include where in the broadcast pipeline loudness should be addressed, how loudness can best be handled at ingest and QA, and how loudness management fits into the post-production workflow. This session will address these issues, and will also explore how loudness management can be used to further improve broadcast audio and the future of loudness in broadcast."

More information about NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGENAudio-DrPaulTapper.jpg