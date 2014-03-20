Shotoku Broadcast Systems To Launch New Carbon Fiber Tripod System and Demo Advanced Pan & Tilt Solutions at The 2014 NAB Show

Torrance, CA • Shotoku Broadcast Systems, the well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, is introducing its new 2-stage TTH1502C Carbon Fiber Tripod, as well as demonstrating its superior manual pan & tilt solutions at this year’s 2014 NAB Show in Booth C8731. Long recognized for its advanced technology and solid, high-performing products, Shotoku’s solutions target OB, studio, and in-the-field production applications.

“NAB is always one of the premier shows on our events calendar each year, as it allows us the opportunity to meet directly with our U.S. and global customer base and learn more about their needs and the various types of applications in which our products are being used,” says John O’Keefe, vp sales & marketing, Shotoku Inc. “Naturally, it also gives us the chance to show just how rugged and technologically advanced our manual product lines are to industry professionals visiting our booth for the first time. This year we have a brand new tripod we will be introducing at NAB, as well as offer attendees a closer look at our most-popular pan & tilt solutions.”

NEW

TTH1502C Carbon Fiber Tripod

Shotoku’s new 2-stage TTH1502C carbon fiber tripod incorporates the latest technologyto give operators a lightweight, yet sturdy tripod system that is perfect for EFP or documentary production. Built to last with carbon fiber legs, the tripod weighs a mere 13 lbs. (5.9kg), features a 150mm bowl base, and stands over 5’ (1615mm) tall at its maximum height. Available with a ground spreader or a mid-level spreader, the tripod is ideally paired with Shotoku’s SX300 pan & tilt head for optimal performance.

MANUAL HIGHLIGHTS

SX300 Pan & tilt Head / TP200 Pneumatic Pedestal

One of Shotoku’s latest mid-weight EFP pan & tilt fluid heads, the SX300 features outstanding balance, a robust build and ergonomic design. With a high capacity 88 lb (40 kg) payload and wide-balance capability, the SX300 supports an array of cameras, lenses and accessories, making it perfectly suited for field production, OB and studio use. The 300 head accommodates flat base or 150mm ball. Operators can not only expect top-class performance and reliability from the SX300’s VISCAM technology for smooth and adjustable pan & tilt drag with reinforced torque, but a continuously adjustable balance system.

The SX300 is a perfect match for Shotoku’s ergonomically designed TP200, a two-stage pneumatic pedestal. The pedestal handles a maximum payload of more than 177 lbs (80kg) and supports a wide range of camera configurations. Its perfectly balanced column and base offer maximum stability and great operational flexibility. One-step foot brake and single-action cable guard enables precise movements and control at all times for fast, easy positioning.

SG900 Pan & tilt Head

Shotoku’s well-received SG900 manual pan & tilt head offers vibration-free speed in an ergonomically designed sturdy package. Ideal for OB and studio production with teleprompters or box type lenses, the SG900 supports 198 lbs (90 kg), and features single knob balance adjustment. The unit incorporates the VISCAM ultimate fluid drag system to control smooth pan & tilt movement and REULAUX perfect balance system for maintaining the camera’s centre of gravity. The SG900 fits various pedestals including Shotoku’s TP200 lightweight, 2-stage pneumatic pedestal and both the TP-80 and TP-90 studio models.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA. The Company’s robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Staines, UK. For further information: www.Shotoku.co.uk

Shotoku contact: John O’Keefe

1-866-SHOTOKU / mailto:info@shotoku.tv

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / mailto:Harriet@DesertMoon.tv