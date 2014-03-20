Wohler's Kirk Marple to Present on Intelligent File-Based Processing at 2014 NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 20, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Kirk Marple, chief software architect for the company's RadiantGrid line, will present "Intelligent File-Based Processing: Cost-Effective, Efficient Tools for Broadcasters" at the 2014 NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC). Marple's presentation, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, in room S228 of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will examine how automated file-based processing technology can reduce the cost and complexity of maintaining quality assurance and compliance.

"While content quality has become a key competitive differentiator across media platforms, budgets for monitoring and maintaining quality are falling and the complexity of delivering content is increasing," said Marple. "Without some means of assuring that content meets both quality standards and regulatory specifications, broadcasters risk losing customers, compromising their reputations, and incurring fines for noncompliance."

Marple will discuss how the addition of intelligence to automated file-based media transformation is enabling broadcasters to assure simply, quickly, and affordably that the content they ingest, transcode, edit, and otherwise transform for distribution retains its quality and integrity, or even improves through the application of appropriate audio and image processing. Attendees will learn how, through metadata extraction and indexing, cutting-edge media transformation platforms are using this intelligence to enable streamlined media pipelines by which broadcasters can maximize the quality of their assets and outputs cost-effectively.

