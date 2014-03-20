Miranda Simplifies, Accelerates Control with New iControl 6.0 at NAB 2014

NAB 2014, Las Vegas, Booth: N2513, March 20, 2014—Miranda Technologies, a Belden Brand, a global provider of integrated solutions for production, playout and delivery systems for television broadcasters and multi-system operators, will launch substantial new improvements to its acclaimed iControl content monitoring and control solution at NAB 2014.

Miranda’s iControl 6.0 is a step-change from previous versions and now includes a new range of powerful control tools, an enhanced alarm panel, a simpler, easier-to-launch administration web interface, heightened security and extensive channel playlist and playout server controls. Support for control over audio/video fingerprints, lip sync errors and content mismatch detection in relevant modules is also included.

The new iControl platform includes Miranda’s Densité Upgrade Manager, which decouples Densité modular card upgrades from iControl server upgrades. This means that individual modular card upgrades can be safely tested via iControl 6.0 before applying the upgrade to an entire facility. However, once satisfactorily tested, iControl 6.0 provides the ability to simultaneously upgrade all, possibly hundreds, of modular cards in Densité frames swiftly, safely and with no loss of communication while the upgrade takes place.

Scott Murray, Miranda’s senior vice president, Core Products, said “Essentially, iControl 6.0 enables all modular cards in a Densité frame to be upgraded with far less downtime, and a much higher degree of flexibility due to the fact that different versions of cards can operate within the system. This vastly simplifies the job of engineering and IT professionals.”

In addition to technical improvements, iControl 6.0’s new iControl Launch Pad provides direct access to vital service, settings, security and maintenance functions in the form of iNavigator, iRouter, iCWeb, iCWeb Creator and IC DataManager buttons that are more dynamic and interactive.

A greatly enhanced alarm panel and new line tool enable the user to build more dynamic iControl Websites that add more control over the way monitoring data is visualized, grouped and interacted with.

Moreover, iControl 6.0’s provisions for security have been greatly improved through upgraded server-side libraries to address any possible vulnerability.

A broad range of Miranda’s latest solutions will be on display at NAB 2014 on Booth N2513.For more information, see www.miranda.com.