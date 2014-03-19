Litepanels Launches New Hilio Series at 2014 NAB

Litepanels NAB Booth #C6025

(CHATSWORTH, Calif.) Litepanels(r), a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of LED lighting for the broadcast and production industries, will premiere its new Hilio D12 (daylight balanced) and Hilio T12 (tungsten balanced) high light output panels at NAB 2014. The innovative panels provide the light quality, versatility and intensity of an open source fixture, while offering all of the benefits of Litepanels' proprietary LED fixture design.

The Hilio D12/T12 fixtures were designed by Litepanels to augment the lighting requirements of broadcast studios, as well as motion picture, episodic television, and commercial location shoots. The versatile panels emit a raw, narrow beam that provides high intensity for long throws. This intensity can also be harnessed and shaped with an array of available accessories to light an exterior, wash a set with soft light, or illuminate a cyc wall or green screen.

Eliminating the need for external dimmers, the fixtures feature Litepanels' smooth dimming, from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable color shift, and are flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle. The panels also offer an integrated DMX module, with readily available and affordable RJ45 Ethernet connections for remote dimming control via any standard DMX512 protocol device.

With no need for a heavy ballast or cabling, the incredibly energy efficient Hilio D12/T12 fixtures draw only 350 watts of electricity, comparable to a 2K Tungsten Par in terms of output. The consistently color accurate, long life LEDs provide years of service without the need for traditional lamp replacement, and they emit no UV or infrared wavelengths.

Each panel contains a microprocessor operated, active cooling system, which increases manageability and lowers temperature control costs. The Hilio D12/T12 fixtures feature a removable, external power supply with convenient mounting bracket and optional accessories that include a stand mounted plate and an extension power cable.

The Hilio D12/T12 panels come complete with integrated slots to hold color and diffusion gel filters and Litepanels' new NanopticTM lenses. The Nanoptic lenses spread and shape the light in circular, horizontal or vertical patterns and essentially convert the powerful open source into a soft light or broad directional fill. The rear of the unit features an LCD display and a multi-functional control with a menu-based button interface. An SD card slot is also built-in to easily facilitate future software upgrades. The user-friendly fixtures include a Standard Yoke with Junior Pin to enable easy mounting and positioning.

"Our new Hilio 12 series is a great compliment to our Sola and Inca LED Fresnel lines," commented Chris Marchitelli, Vice President of global marketing for Litepanels. "The Hilio D12 and T12 provide a big, broad wash of light, and they are an ideal lighting source for interiors and protected exteriors. In combination with our new Nanoptic lenses, these fixtures are a real breakthrough in lumen output and flexibility. This pair of panels sets a new standard and continues to move our LED solution forward for our customers."

The complete optional accessories set for the Hilio D12/T12 includes the 5-piece CTB or CTO Gel Set with Gel Bag, the 4-piece Nanoptic lens set, an eight foot power supply extension cable, and a power supply stand/mounting bracket.

