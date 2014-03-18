Primestream Reveals FORK Media Asset Management and Automation Integration With Apple Final Cut Pro X

MIAMI -- March 18, 2014 -- Primestream(R) today released a new FORK(TM) integration with Apple's Final Cut Pro(R) X, enabling unified two-way communications between the two applications. Final Cut Pro X users can now reap the benefits of the FORK Production Suite for managing and automating media workflows, including edit-while-capture with automatic refresh, logging, marker insertion, proxy editing, workflow management, and archiving.

"The FORK platform provides industry professionals with essential tools that allow Final Cut Pro X craft editors to easily browse their media database and trigger customizable FORK automated workflows," said Warren Arenstein, Primestream senior vice president of business development. "FORK edit-while-capture integration with Final Cut Pro X gives live multi-cam productions the ability to meet quick-turnaround deadlines while simultaneously extending access to many departments."

Movement from FORK to Final Cut Pro X

* Send live ingesting content to Final Cut Pro X with edit-while-capture support

* Send logged highlights to Final Cut Pro X via subclips created in FORK

* Send user-created FORK markers to Final Cut Pro X

Movement from Final Cut Pro X to FORK

* Deliver finished edits directly to the FORK MAM within Final Cut Pro X

* Send Final Cut Pro X sequence markers into FORK MAM

* Automate workflows and categorize media using metadata sent from Final Cut Pro X

Remote workflows with FORK Xchange and Final Cut Pro X

* Remotely import logged highlights into Final Cut Pro X with FORK Xchange

* Remotely deliver Final Cut Pro X edits with FORK Xchange Uploader

* Remotely insert metadata and trigger actions on delivered Final Cut Pro X media

With this new integration, FORK software continues its history of supporting Final Cut Pro and other leading NLE solutions. FORK versions 4.0 and higher support Mac OS(R) X Mavericks. Users should consult their integrator or support chain before updating. FORK integration with Final Cut Pro X requires version 10.1 or higher.

Final Cut Server Migrations to FORK

FORK can migrate all Final Cut Server assets, metadata, and productions into FORK clips and projects, with the option of leaving existing assets in place. FORK supports extensive scripting, including command lines, XML import/export, email notifications, user groups, and permissions.

Primestream will demonstrate FORK integration with Final Cut Pro X at the 2014 NAB Show at booth SL10216. The FORK integration with Final Cut Pro X is available now. More information is available by request to sales@primestream.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-FORKwithFCPXworkflow.jpg

Photo Caption: FORK(TM) With Apple(R) Final Cut Pro(R) X Workflow

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-FORKandFCPXscreenshots.jpg

Photo Caption: FORK(TM) Edit-While-Capture in Apple(R) Final Cut(R) Pro X

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), DIG-IT(TM) and Xchange(TM) Suite. Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, digital media operations, and production/post-production facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.

Mac, Final Cut Pro, and OS X are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.