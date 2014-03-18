Photo and Filmmaking Workshops Announced at Adorama’s NYC Store

Free, hands-on sessions in Manhattan store location are open to all, taught by some of the industry’s top professionals and brand experts from Sony, Nikon, Canon and more

New York, NY – March 18, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, has announced its 2014 calendar of in-store photography and video workshops. Completely free and open to the public, workshops are held at 42 West 18th Street in Manhattan, and are led by top photo and filmmaking industry professionals. For more information on upcoming events and to sign up, please visit our event calendar athttp://www.eventbrite.com/o/adorama-2821855680.

“We pride ourselves on offering more than just the best new technology in our store,” comments Ben Lowensohn, Adorama store manager. “We always say, ‘You don’t need to be an expert to talk to one,’ and we mean that. We encourage anyone interested in photography, filmmaking, even smartphones or consumer electronics in general, to come into the store and ask us their questions at any of these workshops. We have pros on our staff as well as visiting experts, and we love to share what we know.”

Workshops are held in the main Adorama store located at 42 West 18th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in Manhattan. Whether you’re interested in learning about DSLR cameras or video lighting, what “4K” means for your new television or the best features of the latest Apple computer, Adorama has an expert to answer your questions. Just a few of Adorama’s upcoming workshops include:

March 20th – Shoot a 4K Video Ad: We will create, live in the store, a short TV commercial and demonstrate how best to use the resolution of 4K video to create a complimentary print advertisement.

– Shoot a 4K Video Ad: We will create, live in the store, a short TV commercial and demonstrate how best to use the resolution of 4K video to create a complimentary print advertisement. March 25th – Color Correction From Live Shooting: Join 40-year industry veteran Samuel Berland as he demonstrates how best to get color right in camera, editing and presentation.

– Color Correction From Live Shooting: Join 40-year industry veteran Samuel Berland as he demonstrates how best to get color right in camera, editing and presentation. March 27th – Creating Film Noir Lighting: Explore high contrast black and white lighting and composition for dramatic portraits and films.

– Creating Film Noir Lighting: Explore high contrast black and white lighting and composition for dramatic portraits and films. April 3rd – Mastering Tilt-Shift Lenses: Learn how to best use tilt-shift lenses on a DSLR to create interest in portraits and miniature effects, and also to add or subtract focus from a still life.

– Mastering Tilt-Shift Lenses: Learn how to best use tilt-shift lenses on a DSLR to create interest in portraits and miniature effects, and also to add or subtract focus from a still life. April 10th – Video Interview Lighting: Join experts from Nikon and Lowel as they teach the best lighting set-ups for video interviews.

– Video Interview Lighting: Join experts from Nikon and Lowel as they teach the best lighting set-ups for video interviews. April 24th – Audio Capture and Camera Techniques for interviews.

Instructors for Adorama classes include acclaimed photographers such as Rick Sammon and Joe McNally, five-time Emmy-winning video journalist Michael Artsis, and professionals in technology from Sony, Nikon, Canon, Hasselblad, Pocket Wizard and more.

Follow Adorama on Facebook and Twitter as well as the Adorama Learning Center to learn more about in-store events and workshops. Additional workshops and events will be added as they’re confirmed.



ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

